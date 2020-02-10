Nancy Pelosi battles for Donald Trump’s video with Facebook and Twitter

Nancy Pelosi has failed to convince Facebook and Twitter to record a “misleading” video released by US President Donald Trump.

The House’s democratic spokeswoman requested this after the publication of a heavily edited five-minute video by Mr. Trump entitled “Powerful American Stories Nancy Pelosi Torn to Pieces”.

The video shows how Ms. Pelosi repeated Mr. Trump’s speech on the state of the Union, while the president honored an aviator and young African-American women who received grants.

At the end of his speech, Ms. Pelosi tore up a copy of the President’s speech on the state of the Union, but Mr. Trump has turned that moment into a weapon against her as tensions between the two continue to increase.

The recent fighting began with Mr. Trump rejecting Ms. Pelosi’s offer to handshake, tear the speech apart, and then slightly veiled allegations of a religious breakfast.

The video aroused the anger of Ms. Pelosi and her team, who asked Facebook and Twitter to remove it because they claimed it was meant to “mislead the American people”.

“Americans know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it’s a shame that Twitter and Facebook, news sources for millions, do the same,” Ms. Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter.

Americans know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it’s a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, news sources for millions, do the same. https://t.co/OatHIOamsD

– Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

“Spokesman Pelosi’s latest fake video is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people. Every day these platforms refuse to turn it off is another reminder that they care more about their interests of its shareholders than care about the interests of the public. “

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told the New York Times: “If Nancy Pelosi fears that pictures of her may tear her up, she shouldn’t have torn her apart.”

A campaign spokesman for Mr. Trump also said it was clear that the video was a “parody”.

Rejection of Ms. Pelosi’s request has resulted in a conviction that has emerged from the growing discussion about the responsibility of technology titans to prevent the spread of misleading information during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Twitter recently announced a new rule stating that “you must not mislead synthetic or manipulated media that is likely to cause harm.” However, the rule does not take effect until March 5.

Facebook also announced in January a new policy that would ban fake AI-made videos, but not misleading or heavily edited videos.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone denied Hammill’s claims on Twitter.

“Excuse me, do you suggest that the President didn’t make these comments and the speaker didn’t tear the speech apart?” Mr. Stone tweeted.

Mr. Hammill confirmed that the video was misleading and asked for it to be switched off again.

Facebook said in a statement that the video did not violate its guidelines and had not officially commented on Twitter.

At the end of 2019, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg was forced to answer questions about influencing the election and fact-checking at a congress hearing.

In this hearing, Mr. Zuckerberg did not explain whether political messages with “direct lies” from Facebook would be deleted.

