Nancy Pelosi apparently tears President Trump’s speech about the State of the Union

There was controversy at the start and end of Tuesday’s State of the Union speech. As soon as President Donald Trump ended his State of the Union speech, House Speaker Pelosi tore it in two. Right there, on the stage behind him. Trump was barely ready and turned to greet the crowd of lawmakers on Tuesday night, when Pelosi, without a moment’s delay, turned the papers in her hand. And she tore. And then she took a few more pages. And she tore again. When asked in the hallways of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi replied: “It was the courteous thing to do.” She added, “It was the courteous thing to consider the alternative.” dirty speech, “Pelosi said. The speaker led House Democrats last month in accusing Trump on allegations that he was abusing the power and hindering Congress in the Ukraine issue. The senate is ready to acquit him on Wednesday of the two articles of deposition. The move comes after a division of the president, including the award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative talk show radio presenter Rush Limbaugh. At the start of the state’s Union speech on Tuesday, it became apparent that Pelosi held out her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the division penalty. The president presented folios to Pelosi and vice president Mike Pence when he arrived for the evening speech when it looked like she was reaching for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to meet the audience of legislators who gathered for the annual address. Pelosi looked.

