Nancy Pelosi announces she will send impeachment articles to the Senate next week

Three weeks after the House of Representatives voted to remove President Donald Trump, President Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to officially send impeachment orders to the Senate – a decision that ends the role of the House in the process and suspends a trial in the Senate which could start as from next week.

Pelosi ended weeks of speculation about his strategy with a low-key letter to his Democratic colleagues in the House on Friday morning. The speaker wrote that she had asked the chairman of the judicial commission Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to be “ready” to present a resolution next week which would send the articles to the Senate and appoint the handful of Democratic lawmakers who will act as attorneys in the trial.

“In an indictment trial, each senator takes an oath to” dispense impartial justice in accordance with the Constitution and the laws, “Pelosi wrote. “Each senator is now faced with a choice: to be loyal to the president or to the Constitution.”

The release is a relief to some Democrats who had routinely lost patience with Pelosi’s bet to hold articles on the side of the House in the hope of pressuring Senate Majority Officer Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to implement the procedures of a Senate trial that the Democrats consider fair – including an agreement to allow the presentation of new witnesses and evidence.

McConnell, for his part, ignored Pelosi’s decision, continuing with a plan to reflect the rules put in place during the removal of President Bill Clinton, which included a vote to call additional witnesses after the White House and officials of the removal from the Chamber presented their case. .

McConnell announced this week that he had the vote to bypass Democrats in the Senate and adopt his favorite rule package, ruling out the prospect of further negotiations on a bipartisan rule set.

“There will be no new unfair rules written just for President Trump,” said McConnell in the Senate on Thursday. “The basic organization of the first phase of this trial will follow the first phase of the Clinton trial – for which the 100 senators voted in 1999. I have been saying for months that this is our preferred route.”

Leader of the Democratic Minority Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has promised to force votes to subpoena several witnesses who had been prevented from testifying by Trump – including former national security adviser John Bolton – and request documents after the trial has started. Democrats hope that some of these votes will attract support from moderate Republicans.

“(W hen the impeachment trial begins in the Senate, the matter will fall to the witnesses and the documents,” said Schumer in a speech following McConnell’s remarks. “It has existed from the start, but it will come back even stronger. Fortunately, this question will not be decided solely by Chief McConnell, each senator will have to vote on this question. “

The House voted on December 19 to impeach Trump on two indictments triggered by Trump’s decision to suspend essential funding for Ukraine in order to pressure the newly elected leader to investigate a political rival. The first charge, abuse of power, increased from 230 to 197. The second, obstruction of Congress, was adopted on 229-198. The two votes collapsed almost entirely along party lines, with a conservative Democrat and a Democrat now ex-voter with the GOP.

