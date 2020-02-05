Namibian court confirms results of presidential elections

WINDHOEK, Namibia – The Supreme Court in Namibia confirmed the results of last year’s presidential elections on Wednesday and said the challengers have not proved the manipulation by the ruling party of electronic voting machines.

The ruling means that President Hage Geingob will continue his second term of office. He won 56% of the vote in November while Namibia’s first independent presidential candidate, Panduleni Itula, received 29% in the country’s tightest presidential race since independence in 1990.

Itula and four leaders of opposition parties had urged the court to declare the election results invalid and to order a new vote. They argued that the use of the paperless machines effectively represented an important means of checks and balances.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute ruled that the use of paperless electronic voting machines, as decided before the 2014 elections in the South African nation, was invalid. Future elections must now contain a verifiable paper trail.

Namibia was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to use electronic voting machines.

“I think the failure of the Itula camp to present clear evidence of systematic irregularities in the elections was fatal to the case, so although they won important constitutional issues surrounding the use of EVMs, they failed to allow the elections destroy it, “political analyst Graham Hopwood told The Associated Press.

He said the fact that the court ordered two-thirds of Itula’s costs to be covered by respondents was a sign that they won many of the legal arguments, but not the ultimate.

Sonja Smith and Brandon Van Wyk, The Associated Press