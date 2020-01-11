Loading...

With Greg Quick at the helm, CFL is entering the second phase of its 2.0 strategy this year.

It starts with the search for new talent, especially through a number of global combines that start this weekend.

As you read this, the Finnish combine’s activities are expected to end in Helsinki on Saturday, while Swedish prospects will be in the spotlight in Norrköping on Sunday.

They are the first of these brave ventures that evaluate hundreds of perspectives in hopes of bringing 50-60 of the best in the world to the CFL boy scouts at the National Combine in March.

For many fans, the CFL’s global initiative is difficult to understand and understandably seems strange. The average Joe can hardly be asked to keep up with the GFL or to recognize the top talent in the Finnish Maple League. For this reason, I tried to simplify this by looking through the lists of invited participants, researching and examining all the tapes found, and sharing the most interesting names with you.

There is no guarantee that the following players will be drafted, participate in the National Combine, or even impress Quick and his staff, but they are the players who jumped off the screen for me.

Here are my top 15 players participating in the Scandinavian Combines.

* Two top prospects had to leave the Finnish combine at a late point in time. I chose to include them here as they can still be highly regarded and possibly written.

Chris Mulumba, DL, Finland, not connected (Colorado) *

* Moved out of the combine on 10 January for the NFL

Mulumba’s late retreat from the Finnish combine is a fascinating example of how the second year of the global initiative is recruiting a different level of talent. Mulumba is accepted by the NFL as one of nine players in its International Pathway program and is training to create an NFL exercise program. Even after Mulumba gained a place in this program, he was still listed as a CFL Global Combine participant. This is the first instance of the CFL and the NFL who are recruiting the same global players.

Mulumba is a legitimate two-year PAC12 contributor and a £ 6,280 pound unit of a run defender who is difficult to hit by the ball. He’s still not a fully developed player and hasn’t really been used as a pass rusher in college, but he has a big, physical and mostly sketchy sound. While his focus is south of the border, his size and skills may be better suited to moving about in the CFL. It will be a name that you should keep in mind if it is not attractive south of the border.

William James, FS, Sweden, Dresden Monarchs (Germany) (North Dakota)

There is not often NCAA startup security in Sweden, but James is a notable exception. As a 2015 graduate, he was an unwavering connoisseur of Grand Forks.

The word James comes up with compared to other Europeans is polished. William James is a finished product. He understands the game and plays with obvious intelligence, instinctively reading offenses. He has fluid hips that allow him to keep his feet on the ground as the game goes by, but he really excelled as a run-defender in college. With his ability to track players and fight duels in the open field, James is at least a top performer on day one in special teams.

Ville Valasti, DL, Finland, not connected (Eastern Michigan) *

* Pulled out of the combine due to travel problems

Valasti was unable to get his flights to work for Helsinki, but expects some CFL scouts to come to him on Eastern Michigan Pro Day.

At 6’5 kg, it is long-armed, raw and powerful. Valasti is a player with all the tools. As an all-state performer in JUCO, he never became more than a bit of a player in Eastern Michigan, but he was buried on the defensive behind people like Maxx Crosby, who now dominate the Oakland Raiders. A high-engine type that has not yet reached its full potential after two years of Division 1 ball. Seems to me like a perfect rough CFL 2.0 diamond.

Nicholas Peterson, CB, Sweden, Stockholm Mean Machine

It’s easy to love a long, wet corner, and at 6’2 194lbs, Peterson is for sure. He has been named Sweden’s fifth best player, slips in men’s coverage and at times hides his deadly long pace. Peterson is easily Sweden’s best defender and plays almost like an American. His range can blow up any pass and he is ready to get his nose dirty with physical play, which will delight him in special teams.

Eric Murphy, FS / SLB, Sweden, Orebro Black Knights (Simon Fraser University)

A recruit from the former B.C. Lion Dave Johnson, who played his senior year under Jacques Chapdelaine, Murphy’s CFL connections, will stand out under the unknown foreign names.

Murphy is a 6’1 210lbs college linebacker who has switched to a coverage role in Europe. He plays a breakneck game in which he plays from side to side, confidently skips routes and tackles from anywhere. His skills seem to be tailored to Canadian football, a country and environment with which he is very familiar.

Karri Pajarinen, RB, Finland, Helsinki Roosters

They call him Young Karri for a reason. Pajarinen is one of the few players from the 2018 college recruitment class to be invited to the combine harvesters. Most are simply too immature physically to compete against adult men, but this is a notable exception.

Pajarinen was able to test himself as a special athlete. With its rapid speed, which makes its opponents look like jogging, this youthful back has a combination of strength and balance that I don’t see very often outside of the USA. His cuts are critical and align defenders with quick head fakes without losing speed. Sometimes he jumps off the contact like a Finnish pinball machine. Pajarinen is with 5’10 kg and without much wear in my opinion worth a look.

Malcolm Engstrom, DE, Sweden, Stockholm Mean Machine

Engstrom named Pro Football Sweden best player in the country. He is uniquely gifted and seems to have been born to rush passersby. His hands never stop moving, and his technique surpasses everything his compatriots have to offer. I am not exaggerating when I say that his active hands are more deadly than the vast majority of the Canadian lines of defense that I watch.

At 6.35 kg, Engstrom does not explode off the line at ideal speed, but has a long speed that can carry it over the edge or down the field in special teams. He feels like a more talented version of Thiadric Hansen, hands down the best global player in the past year.

Eric Blomgren, OL, Sweden, Stockholm Mean Machine

Blomgren, the top lineman in the Swedish league, executes a variety of blocks with technical ease. He has ballerina feet for a tall man, with a gentle kick and a first step that reliably puts him in the right position. His hand position is solid and effective so that he can easily build leverage.

Blomgren is said to be only 260 lbs, although the accuracy is unknown. It is problematically easy and a real anchor is missing. That doesn’t prevent him from routinely finishing blocks with a nasty edge, and I would be excited if he found it harder to come to the combine.

Akseli Olin, DB, Finland, Helsinki Roosters

Physicality is the name of Olin’s game and it is a game that he plays well. At 6’1 210lbs, it handles people in the press and rubs them straight out of the game. Its speed may not be exceptional, but it balances it out by using size effectively.

Olin’s versatility is probably a better fit than security or coverage linebackers for CFL players, and his style of play suggests that he would stand out in the teams.

Viljio Lempinen, CB, Finland, Helsinki Roosters

Lempinen is the second class of 2018 player to compile this list. It is this classic long curve with 6.25 kg, with long arms, to interrupt any throw that comes in its way. Lempinen has a deceptive second speed level and is not afraid to throw his weight around.

I think he’s a bit rigid in his style of play, but that didn’t stop the youngster. He’s reactive when it matters and has some crazy tips for the highlight role.

Sebastien Sagne, REC, Finland, Frankfurt Universum (Germany)

Sagne is a 6’2 200 lbs recipient who has excelled in the German league. He is adept at penetrating space and taking advantage of defense mistakes for big games. He has good straight line speed and soft hands that adapt well to the ball in the air.

My concern with Sagne is that he is not a particularly good separator and does not go through different routes. This may just be a product of his crime, but these traits are highly translatable and I like to see them demonstrated before I value a potential customer.

John Lindgren, OL, Sweden, Carlstad Crusaders

If you want to drive electricity in Sweden, you want him to be behind John Lindgren. Lindgren, one of those invited to the NFL International Combine in October, is a downhill bruiser who likes to bury his opponents. It is not particularly sporty, but it excels as a puller and does not hold anything back.

However, this lack of athleticism has its drawbacks, and Lindgren relies too heavily on getting his opponents in passport protection on the ground to compensate for his slow feet. It will be interesting to see if anyone takes the time to develop this aspect of their game.

Jere Lahti, OL, Finland, Helsinki Roosters

A far more athletic lineman, it’s hard not to love the way Lahti fires the ball. His agility is exceptional for the position and he makes some impressive range blocks at his competitive level.

Like Blomgren before him, I ask Lahti’s anchor and if he had a little more sand in his pants, he could be higher on the list.

Micky Kyei, REC, Finland, New York Lions (Germany)

If you were looking for your route runner, he is here. Micky Kyei effortlessly sets up the defenders and flips them over with a head butt and wiggle. He also doesn’t seem to lose speed through pauses, which makes him fatal in the temporary game.

The disadvantage: Kyei is only 5’8 if that is the case. This lack of size won’t bring him many advantages for teams.

Daniel Stadler, DT, Hungary, Miskolc Steelers

Stadler is the only person invited from outside Scandinavia to keep this list. The Hungarian with his raw physical strength and pure muscles is reported 6’6 and 300 lbs. Nobody against whom he competes in Europe can stop him from running over them.

I’m not sure if it has any sporting benefits, but the body will certainly raise a few eyebrows. Personally, I’d be curious what he could do on the offensive side of the ball, but at 29 he’s a bit old for a position switch.