Names in the mix: an updated list of potential conservative leadership candidates paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

– Richard Decarie: former radio presenter and political assistant under former conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition.

– Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding at Sarnia-Lambton, went into politics in 2015 after decades as a professional engineer.

– Vincenzo Guzzo: cinema mogul from Quebec who also plays the lead role in the reality TV program “Dragons” Den. “

– Rudy Husny: a long time working in Quebec for the conservative party, who also worked in the international trade portfolio for the conservatives while in government.

– Jim Karahalios: Ontario lawyer led a fight in that province to get the CO2 tax from the platform of former PC party leader Patrick Brown.

– Leslyn Lewis: lawyer in Toronto, active in a number of community cases.

– Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in the 2017 leadership campaign.

– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.

– Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and conservative candidate in the 2019 elections driving at Scarborough-Rouge Park.

– Derek Sloan: conservative MP for the Ontario ride of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

In addition, John Williamson, a conservative member of parliament and former national director of the Canadian taxpayer federation, said he is considering an offer.

