Names in the mix: a list of potential conservative leadership candidates paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

– Peter MacKay: former leader of the progressive conservative curator, conservative cabinet minister and former member of parliament from Nova Scotia, now living in Toronto.

– Rick Peterson: businessman from Alberta, candidate in leadership campaign 2017.

– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.

– Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and conservative candidate in the 2019 elections driving at Scarborough-Rouge Park.

– Derek Sloan: conservative MP for the Ontario ride of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Others, in alphabetical order, considering bids:

– Michael Chong: former minister of conservative cabinet, current MP for Ontario driving on Wellington-Halton Hills. Run in the 2017 race.

– Michelle Rempel Garner: conservative MP for riding Calgary Nose Hill.

– Vincent Guzzo: cinema mogul from Quebec who also plays the lead role in the reality TV program “Dragons” Den. “

– Rudy Husny: old Quebec agent for the conservative party and businessman.

– Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Toronto region in Durham. Run in the 2017 race.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

