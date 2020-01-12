Name the Midwife Season 9 Cast and Guest Stars 2020

As Call the Midwife returns to a ninth series on BBC One (after a magical Christmas in the Outer Hebrides), there will be many new guest stars alongside our old favorites.

But who is playing whom? And what other films and TV shows have you been to? Here’s the full cast for 2020:

Helen George plays nurse Trixie Franklin

Who is Sister Trixie Franklin? Trixie is a capable and talented midwife who is one of the most experienced members of the team today. In previous series, she fought alcoholism and we saw her work to keep her sober. She is also very fashion conscious and loves beautiful things.

What was Helen George in? Helen George has been with Call the Midwife since day one. Her other TV appearances included Red Dwarf, Nativity Rocks !, Doctors and Hotel Babylon. In 2015 she and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec took sixth place in Strictly Come Dancing. Helen actually met her partner Jack Ashton when they starred in Call the Midwife; He played the Reverend Tom until the end of the seventh series and they had a daughter, Wren, in 2017.

Jennifer Kirby plays nurse Valerie Dyer

Who is Sister Valerie Dyer? Val Dyer comes from Poplar, grew up in the area and knows the East End well. Previously, she served as an army nurse before returning home to work as a barmaid and then as a midwife. Val had a traumatic experience last year when she discovered that her own grandmother Elsie Dyer (Ann Mitchell) was the illegal abortionist in the region.

What was Jennifer Kirby in? Val in Call the Midwife was one of Jennifer Kirby’s first roles on screen, but she also had an impressive stage career with the Royal Shakespeare Company before joining the drama.

Leonie Elliott plays nurse Lucille Anderson

Who is Sister Lucille Anderson? Lucille, who comes from Jamaica, traveled to England alone in 1960 to complete training as a nurse. After qualifying, she was the first West Indian midwife to ever come to Nonnatus House – in the first episode of the seventh series. Since then, she has built a reputation as a talented, level-headed midwife with a sense of humor and a kind heart – but she has faced racism from some of her patients and their families. Lucille has a strong Christian faith and a young relationship with the local mechanic Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

What was Leonie Elliott in? Call the Midwife was a breakout role for the young actress, but she also appeared in the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation and in the television film Killed by My Debt. Leonie Elliott’s other credits include Casualty, Boogie Man and Damned and Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy Danny and the Human Zoo. As a child actress, she appeared in The Lion King and Annie.

Stephen McGann plays Dr. Patrick Turner

Who is Dr. Patrick Turner? The local general practitioner who works closely with Nonnatus House. He is dedicated to his work and works tirelessly for the poplar population. Dr. Turner is married to Shelagh and has four children.

What was Stephen McGann? Conveniently, Stephen McGann is actually married to the creator and author of Call the Midwife, Heidi Thomas. He is also the brother of Doctor Who actor Paul McGann and like his character Dr. Turner a man of science. He studied for a Masters in Science Communication and wrote a book on flesh and blood that is based on the personal and medical history of his family. McGann previously played Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale.

Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner

Who is Shelagh Turner? When we first met her she was Sister Bernadette – but then she gave up being a nun and left the order to Dr. Marry Turner. The Turners now have four children together (adopted and biological) and Shelagh continues to work closely with Nonnatus House. She often joins as a midwife or helps when help is needed.

What was Laura Main? Laura Main’s acting career was mainly seen in the theater after she first appeared in a production of The Sound of Music at the age of 11. She recently played Princess Fiona on Shrek The Musical’s UK tour. On television, she played DC Alison Bain in ITV’s Murder City and starred as Rebecca Howlett in the TV mini-series The Mill.

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle

Who is fred buckle A craftsman. He is married to Violet and is now joined by the orphaned young man Reggie, who has Down syndrome. The midwives can always count on Fred, no matter what.

What was Cliff Parisi in? He has just left our screens after starring in 2019. I’m a celebrity … get out! (although he didn’t get very far). The actor’s most famous role is Rick “Minty” Peterson in EastEnders, a role he has held for eight years. Since then he has appeared in Hollyoaks, Midsomer Murders and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle

Who is Violet Buckle? Back in the fourth series, Violet – a widow with no children of her own – married Fred, and in the sixth series Reggie joined the family. Violet has a business and is very involved in the local community. She organizes events and festivals and always tries to help. Now she goes one step further by becoming city councilor.

What was still in Annabelle Apsion? The actress played as Monica Gallagher in Shameless and as Joy Wilton in Soldier Soldier. Last Christmas she was on TV as Torvill & Dean as Betty Calloway and in recent years she has appeared in The Village, Holby City, The Halcyon and Doc Martin.

Miriam Margolyes plays mother Mildred

Who is mother mildred? Initially described as “a direct and tireless sister of the Order”, Sister Mildred became Mother Mildred when she was elected by the nuns (which made Sister Julienne extremely relieved to be able to return to Poplar without having to do the primary job). Since mother Mildred returned from Hong Kong in the 2018 Christmas special, she has performed sporadically and unforgettable. She has a great personality and a sense of humor and is also extremely talkative.

What was Miriam Margolyes in? Many people will recognize her primarily as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter films – as a professor of herbalism and director of the Hufflepuff house. Miriam Margolyes won a bafta for her role in “The Age of Innocence” (1993) and also played in “Bucket”, “Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries”, “Trollied”, “Rake” and “Bottersnikes & Gumbles”. She was also the nurse in Romeo + Juliet (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes).

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Crane

Who is Sister Phyllis Crane? Sister Phyllis Crane is a bit of a battle ax, but has a dry mind. She is a hardworking, dedicated older midwife who does everything to protect and care for her patients. Phyllis is particularly close to Trixie and also leads a group of scouts.

What was Linda Bassett? Linda Basset was nominated for a Bafta for her appearance as Ella Khan in the 1999 film East Is East – a role she played again in West Is West. Since then she has played Malka Rosen in Spies of Warsaw, Queenie in Lark Rise to Candleford and Mrs. Smike in Nick Nickleby’s Life and Adventures. Other credits include The Reader, Calendar Girls and Sense & Sensibility.

Jenny Agutter plays sister Julienne

Who is sister julienne The Big Boss at Nonnatus House. She is highly valued by her team of midwives who trust their judgment and guidance. Mother Mildred is her superior, but within the Nonnatus house she leads the nuns of the order.

What was Jenny Agutter in? Jenny Agutter began her career as a child actress in “The Railway Children” and in Eastern Sudan and won an Emmy for her appearance in “The Snow Goose and a Bafta” from 1971 for the film “Equus” from 1977. She played in Logan’s “Run”, “Amy”, “An American Werewolf” in London and many more. After leaving Hollywood in the 1990s, she moved to the UK and appeared again in “The Railway Children”. This time she was the mother in a TV adaptation of 2000. Her newer credits include “Sometimes Always Never” (alongside Bill Nighy), “Queen of the Desert”, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers Assemble”.

Judy Parfitt plays sister Monica Joan

Who is Sister Monica Joan? Sister Monica Joan has been part of Call the Midwife since opening the doors of the Nonnatus house to greet us in the first episode. She was one of the first women to qualify as a midwife in the UK. Now she is retired and is feeling the effects of dementia. Sister Monica Joan continues to live in the Nonnatus House, where her former colleagues look after her lovingly (and sometimes out of anger). She is concerned about her limitations and mental confusion and must feel useful.

What was Judy Parfitt? Bafta’s nominations for Judy Parfitt’s appearances include Maria Thins in Girl With A Pearl Earring and Mildred Layton in The Jewel In The Crown. The 84-year-old’s recent credits include Up the Women, The Game and Little Dorrit, in which she played Mrs. Clennam.

Ella Bruccoleri plays sister Frances

Who is sister frances A newcomer in the Nonnatus-Haus in the eighth row next to Sister Hilda. At that time, this young nun had just made her vow of obedience and had joined the order when she was sent to Poplar as a midwife to serve God. Sister Frances was scared and unsure, but has now started to gain confidence.

What was Ella Bruccoleri? The actress has actually played a nun in one episode of The Last Kingdom – and she appeared as a maid in the television series. However, she is still a relative newcomer and only graduated from drama school in 2017.

Fenella Woolgar plays sister Hilda

Who is sister Hilda? A relatively recent arrival from the Order’s mother house, which was sent to the Nonnatus House to work as a midwife. She was already familiar with the East End and had been in the WAAF during the war and had previously been a nurse, so she arrived confidently. When she arrived in Poplar, she had to curb her imperious inclinations. Still, Sister Hilda remains a practical, enthusiastic and fun person.

What was Fenella Woolgar? She recently played Margaret Hamilton in Judy Garland’s biography of Renée Zellweger – and appeared in the films Victoria & Abdul and Mr Jones. Having garnered public attention in Stephen Fry’s 2003 film Bright Young Things, she has since starred in Home Fires, Harlots, Mr Turner, Scoop, Vera Drake and War & Peace. Fenella Woolgar also took on the role of Agatha Christie in Doctor Who.

Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins

Who is Miss Higgins? Miss Higgins is the receptionist in Dr. Turner’s practice. It is terrifying and bossy, but also kind-hearted. In the eighth series, there was a young romance between her and Sergeant Woolf (Trevor Cooper).

What was Georgie Glen? Georgie Glen is one of those actresses whose face was everywhere. She recently played the judge in the TV drama The Victim, Lady Grenford in Hetty Feather, Pat in Sally4Ever, Rose Kennedy in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie and the abbess in Les Misérables. She also worked for a long time as Head of History Audrey McFall on Waterloo Road.

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson

Who’s Reggie Jackson? Reggie’s first appearance in Call the Midwife was in the sixth series. His mother had recently died and left him behind as an orphan, and the nuns and the community came in to help him. He has Down syndrome and is now the division of Fred and Violet Buckle. together they are a loving and loving family. Reggie had a special role in the Call the Midwife special and helped bring everyone together.

What was Daniel Laurie in? In 2016, he played the role of Jamie in the TV series Stella. In 2014 he also directed the cast of the Radio 4 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Barnaby Rudge.

Alice Brown plays Angela Turner

Who is Angela Turner? Patrick and Shelagh Turner’s daughter. She was adopted as a baby in series four and had an older brother in Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan); Since then, the family has been expanded to include a new little brother and another adoptive sister, May.

What was Alice Brown in? Alice has been playing little Angela Turner since she was eight months old. Back in the sixth series, said Alice’s father Radio Times how she got involved: “Annabel, my wife, just knew someone in production and Alice’s arrival matched the storyline. It just started from there.” He added, “I’m interested in her now any other way a child actor is? No interest. To be honest, we’ll just enjoy showing her the consequences when she’s older and embarrassing her on her wedding day, and of course she’s got a pretty nest egg on now your savings account. “

April Rae Hoang plays May

Who is may May Tang first arrived in the 2018 Christmas campaign in the arms of Miriam Margolyes’ mother Mildred, who showed up at Nonnatus House with a group of Chinese refugee children who had been sent to the UK for adoption. Unfortunately, May’s accommodation failed and her family could not pick her up – so Patrick and Shelagh Turner could take her in as a foster child. Then they decided to finally adopt them. May is the best friend of her new sister Angela.

What was still in April Rae Hoang? Call the Midwife is her first appearance on the screen.

