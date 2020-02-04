Naive Gerrard hopes pressure on his players with Celtic Claim

Steven Gerrard has put pressure on his players by publicly declaring that he doesn’t think there is much more room for mistakes in the SPFL.

Speaking after his side was held 0-0 by Aberdeen, the Ibrox manager regretted the position they are now in just a month after defeating Celtic at Parkhead.

Gerrard celebrated that day as if he had won the competition, but Neil Lennon knew that the race was not over yet.

It has been proven that Celtic is ahead with seven points on the board, although The Rangers have a game in hand.

Clearly frustrated after the rest – Gerrard can’t see Celtic giving him or his team a lot of favors in the next 14 games.

“So we keep going, we keep pushing.

“But I need the players to find that spark again. They are capable of it.

“Can we afford even more slip-ups? If you look at the shape of Celtic, probably not. “

This will only increase the heat on his side. We have seen in the recent past that the manager does not handle the media as well as his team loses. Throwing individuals under the bus and being very naive.

Neil Lennon has been here and has done this. He knows the score and has tackled the pressure.

Celtic just needs to continue with his business and everything will fall into place.