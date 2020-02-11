Nadine Coyle about beauty fails, hates the gym and fangirlt about Tom Jones

‘It’s like a night club during the day with people in training clothes trying to connect’

She made us all laugh out loud during her time in the I ‘a Celebrity jungle, but Nadine Coyle is probably best known as one of the greatest girl bands of all time, Girls Aloud.

Because she has just released her new single All That I know, we agreed to chat about all things skin care, makeup, films and more. Keep reading for her favorite beauty products and tips, and the multifunctional skin care product she will not be without.

LA: What is the worst beauty trend you’ve ever tried?

NC: I saw this recently [again], I had a very strong, dark eyebrow. I have dark eyes anyway, so it was all very strong, very vampy. Far too heavy on the contour, I was a bit new in the entire contour concept, so it was that whole phase that was shaped quite heavily. I mean, it’s fine for a photo, but once you see someone in real life, it’s absolutely ridiculous. Like a Halloween mask. I did that.

LA: That’s what makeup artists say; it can be great for the camera, but as soon as you step outside, woah. What about the best beauty advice you have ever received?

NC: Many good tips! Find a moisturizer that works for you. You have to look far and wide and have two or three in your repertoire, because as soon as your skin gets used to it, you have to switch and go to something else. I like to hold on to something that is as natural as possible. Nothing synthetic with too many products in it. If your skin is good, you are a bit good for the rest. Let that be your main focus.

LA: What’s in your makeup bag now?

NC: Everyone laughs at me because I don’t really wear much makeup. I have to be forced and usually people buy makeup for me because they like it, this is ridiculous.

LA: It’s nice when you have to pay a lot for your work and then you have nothing to wear. When I’m not in the office, I don’t do anything, I like to look like a potato with glasses. It’s all right.

NC: Even when I do things [on TV], I am often forced to wear more makeup, I really don’t mind. I think it’s good that people see the real me, I’m not going to look back to see myself! So in my makeup bag I always have a lip liner, a lip balm of any description, bronzing powder and camouflage marker. That is my make-up bag. It ends there.

LA: However, that is somewhat the basis. All you need.

NC: The lip liner, the balm, you’re ready to go. Lip balm can also double to tame the eyebrows.

LA: What is your favorite bronzer, do you have a go-to there?

NC: There is a Charlotte Tilbury and a MAC that I really like.

Buy now

LA: What about the best makeup tip a professional makeup artist has given you?

NC: Caroline Barnes, she’s brilliant, she taught me to take the tip of your mascarat wand and use it frontally on your eyelashes and lay it over your eyes to catch the mascara, and then brush it through [with the magic wand] ] horizontal]. I think I was 17 when she told me, and every time I put on mascara, I always think of Caroline.

LA: Great tip! How do you care for your skin? Do you have a morning and night routine?

NC: I love the Dermalogica Special Cleaning Gel. It’s just that good, it disappears in your hand and you just feel it fall away. I love a really good wash with that and a washcloth, love a good washcloth. Just start with your face and work your way, that’s what it’s all about. It’s simple, my routine is really pretty simple. Then I let my skin breathe. There are a few L’Oreal face masks that I like. There is a charcoal that is really good at cleaning up without spilling your skin. I don’t like doing something too rich or crazy. And SPF, huge SPF fan. We have lived in LA for a long time and the sun is very strong, so I would wear a factor of 30 every day, day and night.

Buy now

LA: When you came out of the jungle, did you notice that your skin had cleared itself a bit?

NC: My skin was [already] fine, I was fine. I just notice that seeing yourself after so long without makeup and in the rough jungle, there is some sort of weathered look. Other people are all nice and fresh, and I guess [I looked] just weathered. But it was good, I did not know how everything [in terms of skin] would react outside day and night for three weeks. All that fresh air was really good.

LA: Do you have a favorite skin care product?

NC: I love the Dermalogica Special Cleanser and I also love the Egyptian Magic cream. I always have a bathtub from that.

LA: What are your three favorite beauty brands?

NC: I love Charlottte Tilbury, I just think it’s of such good quality. Iconic London I love make-up, they really do beautiful sprays, beautiful eyebrow stuff and shiny stuff. I love their illuminator. I love Origins, now I use their Drink Up Intensive Mask. You really pick up the moisture, which is good if you blow up the heating every day.

LA: How do you take care of your hair?

NC: I am hit! I recently received a number of products from Kérastase. They gave me the Blonde Absolu, which is great because I am nowhere near a natural blonde. I used that to help with bleaching and coloring and it was really fun.

Buy now

LA: How often do you train? Do you have a favorite way to exercise?

NC: I would not say that I am a gym visitor or I love sports. I love to swim. Love swimming, when I can, that’s a good thing. I am generally quite active and try to squeeze a workout while waiting for things. For example, if you are cooking, try pressing a few squats or some yoga moves. Or if you brush your teeth. You know, I’m just trying to do more than one thing at a time.

LA: You can do things much easier at home.

NC: Like, what am I going to use? Weights? I do not need large massive weights or machines that I would hurt myself. Or to show off in the gym. There are girls with all this make-up on and crop tops on, no, it’s not my scene at all. It is like a night club during the day with people in training clothes trying to connect.

LA: What about smell? Do you have a characteristic perfume?

NC: I love Miss Dior, I love that. And today I have a Jo Malone, English Pear and Freesia.

LA: That was my first Jo Malone scent when I was younger. Such a beautiful one. Does your beauty routine change when you are on vacation?

NC: I don’t try to wear makeup, I don’t mean a big makeup wearer. I’m at work and I’m wearing it, but then [at home] the makeup will come off and Egyptian magic will continue. And when I go on vacation, I don’t want a lot of products. I have my sunscreen, I want things that all work. A good coconut oil that I can use for my hair, face and body, I wash my hair and have the coconut oil in it. I just rock the wet greasy look!

Buy now

LA: What are your three most used emojis?

NC: Let me see the heart, a kiss blows and the party popper emoji.

LA: Do you have a favorite book?

NC: You know, to be honest, I haven’t read a book that long. A cookbook, actually those are the books I read cover, every word. Aldo Zili has really good seafood that he gave me years ago.

LA: What would your last meal be?

NC: Probably a Christmas dinner. Chicken, filling, cauliflower cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce.

LA: It’s all about the sides, isn’t it. What is your favorite TV show to binge watch?

NC: At the moment it is SAS: Who Dares Wins. So dramatic. And I don’t know why, but I always watch it at night and then I all jump on military energy.

LA: Favorite movie?

NC: I love Catch Me If You Can with Leonardo DiCaprio. If it’s on, I love it. But I also love Jurassic Park. Whatever it is called, The Lost World, love it. I have to empty the house if it is on, for example: “Nobody speaks!”

LA: What are your favorite Instagram accounts to stalk?

NC: You know who I am always looking for, the account of Jesse J. Very strange, but I do. And it’s been a while [her]. I don’t know what it is, there is something that I find pretty addictive about her Instagram stories. I can’t think of anyone else! I’m not a big Instagrammer. I mean, I like it, but I don’t keep an eye on people’s lives.

LA: What is the first thing you bought with your first major paycheck?

NC: My first check was around Christmas and I recently had a bank account and a checkbook. I bought a load of Christmas presents and just wrote checks to all my loved ones.

LA: What does the word “wellness” mean to you?

NC: I think of juice and really good food, lots of hydration and good, clean fresh air. You know, purify the mind and body from pollution.

LA: What do you do when you need a bit of rest?

NC: I have to figure out what to do when I need quiet time. I don’t get much silent time and never spend any time alone or alone. I have a child and I have a large family and a lot of work, you know, a lot of friends. You know I don’t really do much downtime.

LA: Who were you the most starstuck meeting?

NC: It’s always been the same and it’s Tom Jones.

LA: It’s always the people you grew up on TV or who your parents listened to, right?

NC: The two times I met him, I just lost completely cool. I didn’t think I had that to be so weird. But it was that feeling when the breath leaves you and you don’t know what to do with yourself. Then you try to pull it back and put things right!