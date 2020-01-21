Logically, there is no reason why Nadal shouldn’t be as successful at the Australian Open as at the US Open, and theoretically, his game should be a little better suited to Melbourne’s bouncy surface (although this has increased in recent years) than Wimbledon ,

Mind you, Nadal’s record here is hardly shabby since he finished second four times, unfortunately twice against the burning hot Djokovic (who lost more than six hours of Survivor in 2012) and against Federer in his amazing renaissance of 2017. The tennis gods were not in Melbourne nice to him.

After firing Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6: 2, 6: 3 and 6: 0 in just over two hours at the Rod Laver Arena, Nadal said he didn’t know why he only won here once, even though he did Sketched losses in this game This final alluded to the fact that he had been injured several times, including the loss to Stan Wawrinka in the 2014 final when he sustained a back injury. Two years ago, he was eliminated in the fifth set of a quarter-final against Marin Cilic after a hip problem.

Nadal noted that he went bankrupt twice in the final with five losses.

Another time, of course, I injured myself in a final against a great opponent (Wawrinka). At that time against an opponent who was 14: 0 against him at that moment. I had a problem with my luck in the final. “

He added that he was injured by the loss of Cilic and went through some things, more than in New York. “But I don’t know,” he said. “Maybe the conditions for me in New York are better than here.”

Nadal will be equal to Federer with 20 majors should he win the cup on Sunday week and it would be a short chance to overtake his 38-year-old rival at Roland Garros.

But while he would like to be 21, Nadal said that the number accumulated is less important to him than the joy of playing.

‘’ So I don’t care about 20, 15 or 16, I’m just interested in going ahead and enjoying my tennis career. Is not like 20 is the number I have to reach. When I reach 20, fantastic. When I’m 21 it’s better. When I turn 19 I’m super happy with all the things I’ve done. I am very happy with my tennis career because I give my most of my time. “

He didn’t believe that at 21 majors “I’ll be happier than when I’m 19 in 10 years”.

While Nadal has been hit several times when he arrived in Melbourne – and the tribute was felt on his body late in the tournament – he seems to be in good shape this year after being in the ATP Cup in Melbourne and before started in Melbourne (Spain wins) Davis Cup at the end of last year.

Nadal broke the Bolivian eight times and was the best in both the short and longer points – and there were only 20 rallies with more than eight shots, which confirms that Nadal at 33 has an aggressive gear that puts less strain on his body here As number 1 in Melbourne, he avoids the unpleasant possibility of a semi-final against Djokovic or Federer, even if the challenges could ultimately come from younger men.

