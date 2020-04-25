Nadal to wait long before tennis comes back

Novak Djokovic also expects a long delay before playing tennis, even behind closed doors, and the world’s No. 1 expects players to have to “wait for months”.

The French Open, where Nadal achieved 12 records, was postponed until September, shortly after the US Open, and mble Bledden was canceled earlier this month for the first time since World War II.

However, the prospect that the Grand Slam of Roland Garros or Flushing Meadows will be played with fans is getting farther away.

Nadal comes to Spanish radio station on Wednesday night. “We go from country to country and a lot of people have to move. It seems difficult to play big tournaments in the short or medium term.”

The main league of football is getting ready to play privately for weeks to end the season and not lose a significant amount of money in the broadcast contract.

However, competing in an empty stadium is more complicated because tennis tournaments rely more on the income of fans. Djokovic told the same program.

“I am ready, but I think I have to wait a few months.” “If you can play behind a closed door, I’d be happy, but I think it’s very difficult,” Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in favor of the ATP-WTA merger

Lock days: Nadal Grill Federer, Murray on Instagram

Corona Virus: Rafa Nadal Academy Considers Competition, Serena’s Coach Launches Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Corona virus: Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, raising funds for low-ranking players

You can’t have a good guy – Wawrinka and Djokovic talk about Federer, Nadal support

In sports this day: take the IPL as a flyer, Gretzky lie down, manning becomes a colt.

Murray says the ‘Big 3’ is the best, but you can’t choose the 1st place

Corona Virus: The fate of the US Open will be decided in June

Corona virus: Nadal will retake ATP tour behind closed door

Nadal, Murray, confirmed at virtual tennis event

‘I haven’t hesitated about tennis right now,’ said Tony Coach Rafael Nadal.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed