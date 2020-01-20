Nabil Bentaleb wants to join Newcastle on loan from Schalke reserves until end of season four years after Tottenham stint - The Sun

NEWCASTLE has almost announced the signing of the loan from former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke.

The Algerian international is on Tyneside with a medical and will join until the end of the season later this afternoon until the end of the season.

Newcastle will rescue Nabil Bentaleb from the reserves of Schalke Credit: PA: Empics Sport

The 25-year-old left Spurs for the German club in 2017, but was relegated to reserves by former Huddersfield head coach David Wagner.

Bentaleb said in December: “The situation with the club is currently a bit complicated.

“That’s no secret. To be specific, they don’t want me to train with the team of the first team or to be connected in any way with the team. “

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is also about to finalize a loan agreement for Inter Milan’s winger Valentino Lazaro.

The agent from Austria was shown around St. James’ Park before Newcastle’s dramatic 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday. And Bruce hopes that the move will be completed in the next two days.

He said: “His agent was at St James’ Park on the weekend and we hope we can develop it. Unfortunately, when it comes out the way it does, it contributes to the competition, so we’ll see what the next 24 or spend 48 hours. “

Bruce also admitted that he was forced to draw another left wing after both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett were excluded from the season.

The lent Dutch international Willems broke his ACL against Chelsea and possibly played his last match for the Magpies.

Bruce is a big fan of Willems and hoped to sign him for a fixed deal, but he has now returned to the parent club Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

INJURY CRISIS

And the win against Frank Lampard is further soured with the news that Dummett will not play again this season after having played a tendon injury against Wolves earlier this month.

Bruce added: “It was a bad weekend in that respect. We have been unhappy.

“Maybe so, we have to do something now. Matt Ritchie played there Saturday, but he just returned after four months.

“We will take a look at that specific area. It is a shame because Jetro established himself well and adapted to life in the Premier League.

“Because of what has just happened, we are short in that area, maybe we should see if we can do something in the short term. We will see who’s there.”