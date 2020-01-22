Nabil Bentaleb moves from Schalke 04 to Newcastle

Newcastle have loaned Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke for the rest of the season.

The deal includes an option to buy the Algerian international.

Bentaleb has played for Tottenham 66 times.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Premier League, especially with a club like Newcastle,” the 25-year-old told the Newcastle official website.

“I was really interested in the project. I really wanted to return to the Premier League. The coach had a certain amount of trust in me and the club – I saw that right away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is impressed by the development of the midfielder in the Bundesliga:

“He is someone I paid special attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big move to Germany.

“He has played at the highest level in the past four or five years, but he will be hungry and feel like he has something to prove and will give us the competition that we obviously need.

“He has a bit of experience with the numbers we currently have and I think people will enjoy seeing him play. He will join the squad and I am sure that he will be a good acquisition for us becomes.” ,

“The fact that he previously played in the Premier League helps because we know he can play and knows the requirements of the Premier League. He moved from the Premier League to Schalke and also played in the Champions League, so we have.” I am happy to get it. It’s a great signature. “