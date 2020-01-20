NAACP comments on Raleigh's traffic stop, which is recorded on video

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 2:48 PM CST / Updated: January 19, 2020 / 2:48 PM CST

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Raleigh-Apex’s NAACP called for a thorough investigation into Braily Batista-Concepcion’s arrest on Saturday.

Batista-Concepcion is the man at the center of a now viral arrest that was captured on a cell phone video and police camera.

Raleigh police pulled Batista-Concepcion onto Navaho Drive at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of multiple hits and runs.

Court documents show that Batista-Concepcion is accused of having left the site of two traffic collisions

After the NAACP checked the video of the incident using a cell phone and body camera, they said that both the officials and Batista-Concepcion should have acted differently.

Chapter President Gerald Givens Jr. called the encounter “ugly,” but hesitated to call it police brutality.

“The most important thing I want you to know as a growing child is that you are respectful of the police,” said Givens. “No matter how much disrespect they show you, keep control of your feelings and don’t provoke the person who represents the legal authority.”

Givens also had a blunt message for the police.

“All law enforcement officers are tired of being beaten and killed under their legitimate authority,” said Givens. “We don’t expect perfection, but we expect excellence.”