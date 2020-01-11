Loading...

LONDON – The legislators returned to the Northern Ireland meeting for the first time in three years, after a deal was concluded to restore the mothball power-sharing government in the divided region.

Lawmakers met in Belfast to choose a coalition manager led by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein.

After three years of bitterness leaving Northern Ireland with a pile of unresolved issues and a growing public sector crisis, the parties agreed on Friday to a deal signed by the United Kingdom and Irish governments to revive the regional government to blow.

Northern Ireland – part of the UK, along with England, Wales and Scotland – no longer has a functioning government since the power-sharing government that was established following a 1998 peace agreement in January 2017 fell apart over a failed green energy project. The gap soon spread to broader cultural and political issues that separate the British unionists from Northern Ireland and its Irish nationalists, the two communities whose conflicting identities and ambitions have fueled years of violence in which more than 3,000 people died.

Since 2017, Northern Ireland has been run by officials with limited powers to make major decisions. Major projects have been put on hold – all in the shadow of the UK’s approaching departure from the European Union on 31 January, which has serious implications for the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, an EU member.

Northern Ireland has the only land border of the United Kingdom with an EU country and Brexit will dispute the status of the currently invisible border. That could possibly embrace Northern Ireland more closely with its southern neighbor, Ireland, so both the DUP and Sinn Fein want to have a say in what happens next.

Northern Ireland also had to deal with a Monday deadline to restore the government or hold a new election for the assembly that allowed Sinn Fein and the DUP to lose ground to less irreconcilable parties.

With that approaching deadline, the parties agreed to return to the government.

“We now have the basics to restore energy sharing, and we’re ready for that,” said Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Fein, Friday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster – who is likely to be Northern Ireland’s prime minister, the role she played before the government collapsed – called the agreement “a fair and balanced deal.”

The smaller SDLP and Alliance parties also said they would return to the meeting.

The new agreement deals with social and cultural issues of division in Northern Ireland, as well as the increasingly difficult state of public finances. It includes measures to protect the Irish language, which is important for nationalists, as well as the Ulster Scots tongue that is the heritage of British unionists.

The deal also promises British government funds for major infrastructure projects and the cash-strapped public services of Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Health Service has been particularly hard hit by the political vacuum and nurses have committed a series of strikes to protest against staff shortages and eroding salaries.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press