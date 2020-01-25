RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina attorney general officially announced on Friday that his office would appeal a federal judge’s decision to block the recent legislative requirement to implement a law to identify voter photos.

Lawyers under Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein filed the filing with the U.S. 4th Court of Appeals on behalf of the State Board of Elections, which has been sued by the state NAACP and local NAACP chapters over the 2018 law.

On December 31, US District Judge Loretta Biggs issued an injunction prohibiting the use of photo ID, at least for primary school on March 3. Biggs wrote that Republican legislature-backed electoral law appears to suffer the same racial discrimination that federal judges led, which overturned a 2013 electoral law.

The Stein Ministry of Justice had already announced that it would appeal – in particular that it would not attempt to do so in good time before the March area code, as this would cause confusion among voters. Lawyers from the department, which typically defends state authorities in litigation, said that the 2018 Election Passport Act has been significantly improved for voters who do not have access to ID, and the NAACP has been unable to demonstrate that it was issued on a discriminatory basis ,

The lawyers of the Republican leaders of the General Assembly made a last-minute request to have their injunction against Biggs suspended two weeks ago. No action has been taken in relation to this emergency.

North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2018 that required photo ID to vote. The contested law approved in detail next month how voter identification would work.