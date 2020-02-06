North Carolina Republicans now have to hire someone else to lead the daily activities of the state party, as the newly hired director is taking on a new job.

Jonathan Sink will be working as a prosecutor for Gaston County in mid-March, GOP state said.

Gaston County commissioners formally gave Sink the job during a meeting this week, according to a provincial press release.

Sink started working as an executive director in July and graduated from Dallas Woodhouse.

Now the Central Committee of the Republican Party must quickly choose a successor during an election year with state competitions for president, governor and US senate.

Sink, who had been General Adviser to Mark Johnson Public Prosecutor before becoming Executive Director, arrived when the GOP state was in turmoil.

Last March, then chairman Robin Hayes and three others were charged in a corruption case. Hayes accepted a plea agreement in the fall.

A new election was also held in the 9th Congress District after an absent ballot box aimed at campaigners who supported the GOP candidate in the 2018 race.