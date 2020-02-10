N.C. is “High-Performer” in emergency situations in the field of public health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina is one of the states that non-partisan, non-profit organizations that advocate for optimal health for people and communities through the prevention of illness and injury are classified as high-performing individuals in public health emergencies.

The Trust for America’s Health report “Ready or Not: Protecting Public Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism 2020” released groups in North Carolina on February 5 among 25 states that have been awarded “high”, while the remaining states are nearly are equally distributed between average and low rankings.

North Carolina did better than the southern neighbors Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The report notes that Hurricane Dorian’s heavy rainfall and wind caused significant flooding damage to North Carolina last summer and stranded 940 residents of Ocracoke, where overwhelming concerns were raised about whether the island could rebuild.

Climate change experts call the report Ocracoke’s experience a bellwether for what coastal communities along the east coast can experience in future storms.

Among the measures used as indicators of state performance were: approval of the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses from other states to provide care during emergencies; accreditation through the Emergency Management Accreditation Program; flu vaccination rate; safety classifications for hospital patients; and state health lab plans for an increase in test capacity from six to eight weeks. North Carolina scored high in all those areas.

The report notes that last year’s public health emergencies – measles outbreaks, hepatitis A and other vaccine-preventable diseases, record heat, food-borne illnesses, devastating hurricanes, the mysterious pulmonary lung disease, forest fires and months of floods along the Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas rivers – all underline the need for every jurisdiction to be vigilant in preparing for emergencies to protect public health.

The full report can be found at www.tfah.org/report-details/readyornot2020.