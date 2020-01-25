Mystery Vendor Delivers JFK Assassination Letters To Former California Governor Edmund Brown

Someone in California is auctioning off private letters regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

President Kennedy’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and President Lyndon Johnson’s letters to California governor Edmund “Pat” Brown are among the newspapers auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Monday. The auction starts at $ 14,000, and the auction house expects the materials to sell for between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000.

All of the items belonged to Brown, father of Jerry Brown, another California governor, according to Sotheby’s. Pat Brown died in 1996.

A message sent to Brown reads: “DALLAS AP – President Kennedy was shot dead today just as his motorcade was leaving downtown Dallas. Mrs. Kennedy jumped up and grabbed Mr. Kennedy. She shouted, “Oh, no!” The procession accelerated. – Associated Press Wire Bulletin, November 22, 1963, 12:39 p.m. “

Another letter, from Lyndon Johnson, says to Brown: “With the support of leaders like you, our system has prevailed in dark and dangerous waters. Let’s start the New Year committed to forging a deeper sense of unity in this country, regardless of political party or persuasion. “

Jerry Brown told Politico: “I would really like to know why the vendor claims anonymity and why these documents are not in the UC Berkeley archives along with the rest of my father’s papers.”

Sotheby’s refused to disclose the owner of the documents to the press. One of Brown’s archive managers at the University of California at Berkeley said that the college library never owned these specific documents and speculated to Politico that a member of Brown’s administration might have kept them. documents for their autograph value.

