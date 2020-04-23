Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster PC Full Version
About Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster
Save the kidnapped girl Sophie and solve the mystery of the unicorn castle – The master of the beasts!
The description
Explore the ingenious traps of the castle and use your skills to defeat the beasts. Come out victorious from this battle and restore the unicorn for a victory over the forces of evil!
Characteristics Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster
- High-quality graphics that will immerse you in this game
- Card system with tips
- Many ways to defeat the Beastmaster, Lord of all beasts!
- Popularity
- 43.9K downloads
Requirements Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster
File size: 550 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.