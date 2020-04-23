Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster PC Full Version

About Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster

Save the kidnapped girl Sophie and solve the mystery of the unicorn castle – The master of the beasts!



The description



Explore the ingenious traps of the castle and use your skills to defeat the beasts. Come out victorious from this battle and restore the unicorn for a victory over the forces of evil!

Characteristics Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster

High-quality graphics that will immerse you in this game

Card system with tips

Many ways to defeat the Beastmaster, Lord of all beasts!

Popularity

43.9K downloads

Requirements Mystery of Unicorn Castle: The Beastmaster



File size: 550 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?