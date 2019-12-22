Mysterious stranger buys A&W for truck drivers stranded in snow in BC. Inner

Loading...

A B.C. A truck driver, stranded in the south by heavy snow, went to an A&W in Princeton to buy a well-deserved meal on Friday, but it had already been paid for.

It turned out that the free burger came courtesy of a mysterious stranger who bought an open tab for truck drivers who were forced to get stuck when a brutal winter storm rolled through the region.

Marc Herr told Global News that he was one of up to 40 truckers who drove to the A&W car park on Highway 3, which was closed until Saturday morning due to the weather on much of Friday.

He said that there are very few restaurants in this area, especially when the sun goes down, and was grateful that the restaurant was still open.

"I go in, order my food and everything and the girl asked me:" Are you one of the truckers who are stuck here in the city? "And I said," Yes, "he said." And she said "Oh, then your meal is done."

I stay in Princeton, BC until the freeway opens, but I want to give the person who paid for every truck driver stuck here a HUGE reputation for getting a free meal at A&W. 😁 @globalnews @CTVVancouver @DriveBC @TranBC @ pic.twitter.com/q0EwrK4jSy

– Marc (@TheRealMarcHerr) December 21, 2019

The manager of the A&W said a man who lives in Princeton originally called the restaurant and asked to open a tab on his credit card. When he was told that he couldn't make a phone call, he came in and bought a $ 200 gift card.

"He only said to place orders until they were used up, so we did what he wanted," the manager said, adding that the card lasted until Saturday morning – just before the highway opened again.

"Very nice gesture, definitely."

The manager would not identify the compassionate Samaritan, whom he called "Princeton Secret Santa", and would only say that he had previously come to the A&W and was known to the staff.

Lord said he had never had such an experience before, nor any other trucker he spoke to on Friday night.

"It was incredible," he said. "If you're a driver, you're used to being stuck somewhere. So that happens, it goes so far.

“The other drivers were simply blown away. Certainly an amazing act of kindness. "

The free meal was a special relief for Herr, who pulled his big rig out of the ditch on Friday hours earlier after slipping off the street.

"Yesterday was worse than white ankles," he said. "It was scary, definitely scary."

On Thursday, when the storm started, a driver died on Highway 3 near Paulson Bridge, 280 kilometers east of Princeton.

According to Environment Canada, the highway covered 103 centimeters on the Allison Pass between Thursday and Saturday morning, also on Highway 3 southwest of the A&W.

The freeway was blocked for hours between Allison Pass and Manning Park Resort on Friday.

Since then, Herr has been allowed to move again and ended up in the Chilliwack on Saturday afternoon. While he has to go back to Kamloops immediately, he's glad to know that there are nice people waiting to lend a hand if necessary.

Now he just wants to meet the stranger and thank him personally.

"Just a big thank you from all the drivers who drove in the city yesterday," he said.

