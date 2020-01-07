Mysterious drones, F.E. Warren, discovered in the Colorado and Wyoming Enigma authorities reject any responsibility

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Drone swarms were spotted at night in rural areas in Colorado and surrounding states, including Wyoming.

Although there is much speculation, there are no concrete answers to who or what controls them.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, a secret Air Force program aimed at “keeping your gaze away from nuclear missile silos” could be responsible for the sightings started last month.

According to the newspaper, the Louisana-based Air Force Global Strike Command confirms that it is conducting drone exercises at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

“The command monitors underground Minuteman silos in northeastern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming, and western Nebraska, where the drones have been sighted at night for the past two weeks,” the drones said in the Gazette.

However, the Denver Post reports that a spokesman for F. E. Warren denied any involvement.

“We don’t know where they come from, but we’re working with the FAA and the FBI and numerous police departments to find out what these sightings are,” said Lt. Jon Carkhuff of the Post.

The Denver Post describes the drones as 6-foot wingspans that fly in groups of 6 to 10 in lattice formations over rural areas. Some reports say the drones could have an 8-foot wingspan and are fixed-wing variants.

According to the Post, several federal agencies, including the FAA, the FBI, and the United States Air Force Department for Special Investigation, attended a task force meeting in Denver on Monday to search for a “command vehicle” that could control the drones.

Drone experts interviewed by KDVR-TV in Denver who discovered the drones believe the devices are from military or military contractors.

“These are very sophisticated, very high quality, very specific and very targeted drones,” said Chris Swathwood, chairman of the Colorado Aviation Business Association’s legislative committee. “We agree that it’s probably the military or a military contractor.”

Swathwood informed KDVR that one can only speculate until someone reports.