MYOB and Xero try to bill for funding during the supply chain review

Loading

In contrast, invoice financing involves borrowing loans from a supplier through third party financiers on his unpaid bills. Most models require a company to sign up for a service so that the bill finance platform can often pay the invoice value within 48 hours minus a fee, which can be up to five percent of the invoice value.

Cloud accounting companies are closely monitoring the model. At a briefing in Melbourne earlier this week, MYOB’s recently appointed CEO, Greg Ellis, said the company was working on developing its own bill finance product.

Mr. Ellis said the exact model for this has not yet been confirmed, but the company is well positioned to assess the health status of smaller operators, who may need to pay bills faster.

“Our ability to assess people is probably better than that of others in the market … We have seen that our customers have been in business for a long time,” he said.

Loading

MYOB said it was still working on its model and related fees.

“We are still developing our invoice financing solution. However, since cash flow remains a key problem for small businesses, we are working on a product that takes into account the best interests of small businesses,” said a MYOB spokesman.

Ian Boyd, director of Xero’s Australian finance industry, said Xero has not partnered with supply chain finance providers, but has instead focused on integrating third-party invoice finance apps.

Vendors such as Waddle, Fundtap, Timelio and Finstro are available on the Xero app marketplace.

“This category and its popularity among our small business customers continues to grow as we gain awareness and value through data and automation,” said Boyd.

He predicted that supply chain finance would soon be replaced by bill finance products.

Small business ombudswoman Kate Carnell said supply chain finance and invoice finance are a growing sector. Credit: Simon Schluter

“Over time, new invoice financing models are being used more and more than traditional supply chain financing, which has improved cash flow for larger companies at the expense of their small business suppliers,” he said.

Australian Small Business and Family Business Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, said it was a clear platform designed to change the game as bill payment times were booming.

Loading

“It is a very fast moving industry that is developing into a multi-billion dollar sector that is used properly but not used properly,” she said.

“Invoice finance has a place and we spoke to a number of small businesses that thought it was incredibly useful to grow their business. There is definitely a place for this, [but] I don’t think there is a place gives for dynamic discounts based on big data and how desperate you are for money. “

consequences MySmallBusiness on Twitter. Facebook and LinkedIn,

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald based in Melbourne.

Most often seen in business

Loading