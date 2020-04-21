Myleene Klass beamed in a yellow maxi dress that fell on its way to a smooth radio show – The Scottish Sun

SAY yellow to Myleene Klass as she makes colorful fashion statements on her way to work.

The former singer HearSay, 42, beamed as she headed to the Global Radio studio in central London to host her Smooth Radio show today.

Myleene Klass makes a color fashion statement with a bold plunge maxi-dress. Credit: Getty

He was beaming when he came to host the Smooth Radio show, credit: Rex Features

Amanda Holden, 49, was also seen showing off her belongings in a pale pink pencil skirt and cream top as she left the studio after attending her Heart FM Breakfast program.

The two women have entertained fans and listeners while continuing their performances during the Covid-19 crisis.

Myleene has juggled radio work with family life as she spent quality time with Simon Motson, 46, their seven-month-old son, Apollo and his two daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine.

After being forced to isolate themselves with Simon’s long-term boyfriend, the singer who turned into a presenter recently revealed that the No4 baby might be on the card.

BGT judge Amanda Holden was also seen leaving the studio after hosting his Heart FM Breakfast program: Credit: Rex Features

Speaking exclusively from his London home, he told The Sun: “There will be a divorce or baby boom – and I also have a good midwife and lawyer.”

Myleene also spoke of her newfound appreciation for teachers after turning her hands to homeschooling during locking.

Myleene and Amanda have kept the country entertained during lockdown Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Myleene has juggled work with family life as she spends quality time with boyfriend Simon Motson and their three children. Credit: Getty

The former singer recently revealed that being forced to isolate herself with Simon could mean they ended up with No4Credit babies: Splash News

He said: “I always have the greatest respect for teachers but that level is really breaking through the roof now.

“I can keep my kids entertained for a few hours but not every day, trying to answer all their questions.

“And just look at how the techniques have changed, very much for parents and I know many parents who feel pressure.”

Myleene also talked about her newfound appreciation for teachers after homeschooling their children in lockdownCredit: Instagram

In addition to working and teaching her children, Myleene has started her own YouTube series where she provides music lessons. Credit: Instagram Myleene Klass takes a girl to a first-aid course before saving a woman who faints on the Tube

