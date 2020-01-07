Myers scores late goal to lift Canucks past Rangers for the 7th consecutive win | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“We had so much movement, it created a bit of chaos. You could see that the keeper was having a hard time seeing it, “said Myers, who has three goals and an assist in his last three games after collecting only one goal and five assists in the previous 25.

Georgiev, who finished the game with 25 saves, lay down on the ice a few seconds after the goal.

“We need to work from the positive points and build on that good game and not regret it didn’t go our way,” said Georgiev. “If we keep playing like this, we will be successful.”

Antoine Roussel scored for Vancouver (23-15-4), which has not won seven consecutive games since December 7 through December 14, 2013.

A scoreless second period left the teams 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rangers buzzed around the Vancouver net like angry bees in the third period and defeated the Canucks 14-6. The Vancouver goalkeeper, Jacob Markstrom, had to make big shots of Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast.

With less than four minutes to go, Markstrom went old-school and piled his pads to rob Jacob Trouba. That generated enormous enthusiasm from the Rogers Arena crowd.

“These games, goalkeepers who come out, don’t do it that often,” says Markstrom, who was named the first star of the game after stopping 35 shots. “Games are not perfect. Sometimes you just have to be athletic.

“It’s about stopping the puck. It’s not a textbook and how I really wanted it. I stopped the puck and that’s the most important part.”

Myers praised Markstrom, who hit six of the seven Canuck wins in their current series.

“He plays great,” Myers said. “I feel like he played great all year round. He made a few big saves for us in the third to keep us tied.”

Pavel Buchnevich had the only goal for the Rangers (19-18-4), who lost their third in a row and are without a win in seven of their last 10.

“We have done almost everything well, expect a score and it is really disappointing,” said David Quinn, New York coach. “It was really a kick in the belly to let that one shot go in, to play as well as we do as third and to give up that (a) late.

“We have to fight through some adversity here.”

The teams exchanged goals from the first period.

The game was just 1:46 old when Roussel gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Loui Eriksson hit a shot that stopped Georgiev, but the recovery went to Roussel who scored his fifth of the year.

An aggressive game by Chris Kreider set the tying goal of New York to 7:59. Kreider stole the puck from Canucks defender Chris Tanev to the side of the goal and passed the fold to Buchnevich, who had an open net.

Markstrom made another big game in the second period.

The Rangers played shorthanded, but Mika Zibanejad managed to control the puck behind the Canuck net and tried to pass to Fast who was open in the slot. Markstrom saw Fast and used his stick to deflect the pass.

Saturday’s game was in stark contrast to Vancouver’s 7-5 win over Chicago on Thursday. That competition was a widespread affair with the teams that were trading opportunities.

Roussel said the Canucks show that they can win in different ways.

“It’s huge,” he said. “Sometimes it will be good, sometimes it will not be great.

“Ultimately it’s about the victory.”

NOTES: To celebrate the night of the 90s, the Canucks wore their black and gold uniforms with the flying skate logo. … Markstrom was selected on Friday to play in his first NHL All-Star Game. … Micheal Ferland and Brandon Sutter, both with upper body injuries, skated on their own Saturday and were able to participate in the Canucks on their five-game road trip starting Tuesday in Tampa Bay. … Rangers goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist missed the morning skate with illness but dressed as a backup.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press