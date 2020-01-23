Myanmar must prevent genocide against Rohingya, U.N., court decision: NPR

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, 4th grade, reads Myanmar’s decision before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, The Netherlands, on Thursday.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has instructed Myanmar to prevent genocide against the country’s remaining Rohingya Muslims, the target of brutal military action that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands.

Judge Abdulgawi Ahmed Yusuf, who read the unanimous opinion of the 17-member jury, said the United Nations Court “believes the Rohingya in Myanmar will remain extremely vulnerable after the Western Rakhine state was crushed in 2017”.

The IGH said Myanmar must “take all measures to prevent … members of the group from being killed; serious physical or mental damage to the members of the group; deliberate impairment of the group’s living conditions to achieve its physical consequences . ” Complete or partial destruction and imposition of birth prevention measures within the group. “

The Dutch court requested measures to protect the Rohingya at the request of the tiny Muslim majority country, The Gambia. The Gambia brought the complaint to 57 nations on behalf of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, which claims that Myanmar was genocidal of its Rohingya minority. Myanmar is a signatory to the 1948 Convention to Prevent and Punish Genocide Crimes.

Thursday’s decision is said to prevent further harm to Rohingya, while the court is working towards a final decision on the genocide issue, which could take years. The IGH also asked Myanmar to keep evidence of the Rohingya persecution and to report on the protective measures taken within four months.

The country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, wrote in a statement Thursday that Rohingya refugees interviewed by investigators in neighboring Bangladesh may have made exaggerated allegations of violence.

The allegations against her country “are all largely based on a UN Human Rights Council fact-finding mission. It depends precariously on statements by refugees in camps in Bangladesh,” Suu Kyi writes in the Financial Times. referring to an independent commission of inquiry that released its findings earlier this week.

The ICOE concluded that some Myanmar soldiers had probably committed war crimes and that the military operation was “genocidal” but there was no actual genocide.

“The ICOE reports that some refugees may have provided inaccurate or exaggerated information. While this is understandable, we have to recognize that there is a systemic challenge,” she writes, suggesting that the IGH “may not yet be able to do so.” to filter out misleading information before casting shadows of accusation across nations and governments. “

A 2018 U.S. State Department report described military actions as “extreme, widespread, and widespread,” but also deviated from the term genocide.

A Muslim Rohingya man, Nabi Hossain, sits with his family in the Unchiprang refugee camp near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh in November 2018 for a photo.

The plight of the Rohingya – which has long been a persecuted minority in Myanmar – has received international attention from the government of Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was once hailed as a human rights defender and who has been accused of having stood by her country’s military a terrorist campaign against the Rohingya.

The U.S. estimates that at least 10,000 Rohingya were killed by Myanmar’s armed forces in August 2017, but others have increased the number. According to Human Rights Watch, another 730,000 people from Myanmar have fled across the border to Bangladesh since the crackdown began in August 2017.

This was in response to an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, a militant group, on the local police.

At a court hearing last month, Suu Kyi admitted that the military’s response may have used “disproportionate force … in violation of international humanitarian law”, which was understandable given the “coordinated and widespread attacks” by militants.