Marcelito Pomoy faces the semi-finals of AGT: The Champions Season 2. The Filipino singer delighted the judges with his ability to sing with both male and female voices,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VtELUikbJ4 (/ embed)

Marcelito won Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011. After his victory, he apparently thought about stopping the music. Read on to find out what Marcelito said about a difficult time in his life and how AGT: Champions changed things for him. Who really helped him through his deep depression.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIbAmZZ_F5U (/ embed)

Marcelito Pomoy plays “The Prayer” on “AGT: The Champions”.

Why singer Marcelito Pomoy almost left the music

Marcelito told reporters that he felt “overwhelmed” to enter the competition again, adding that it “was like starting over again”. A reporter said that Marcelito’s management group Star Magic (associated with ABS-CBN) “ignored his career” before Champions.

The singer said he was “grateful to ABS-CBN, because if not, I won’t be known.” However, he admitted that he felt responsible for the end of his career in 2015.

“There are many new talents because there are new talents every year,” said Marcelito. “It’s like my world has collapsed, and I was just telling myself to just focus on my business.” (Marcelito owns two hardware stores.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-jUF-clxIo (/ embed)

Marcelito Pomoy moves into the semi-final of “AGT: The Champions”.

Marcelito became ‘depressed’ before ‘AGT’ was called

The singer has already revealed that he has declined an offer for AGT in the past because it was the traditional format and not champions. He said he felt “depressed” before the champions offer came.

Marcelito said he “cried” and occasionally drank “to forget my problems”. When asked if he thought he was “a”, he said he did. He attributes to his wife Joan (who is also his manager) that she helped him with it.

Marcelito’s wife saved his life

“I just have to thank my wife for finding a way,” said Marcelito. “When I lost hope, she encouraged me and said to me, ‘You still can. You still have a voice. I will find a way. ‘”

It was Marcelito’s wife who received the invitation for him to appear on AGT: The Champions. She even stood on the stage with him before the first appearance during the preliminary rounds. And now Marcelito is a favorite to win the whole show!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsZgoYhbc2g (/ embed)

