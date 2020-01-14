(Photo via Spotify)

My Chemical Romance continue to spark theories with each new post. As fans got ready for a potential UK show announcement slated for June, the latest picture started a whole other conversation about possible new music.

The group used their social media to share a black and white image of what appears to be a hospital room. With him is a simple and nondescript vampire emoji.

With a sheet pulled over what looks like a hospital bed, there appears to be a figure covering itself as its nose protrudes from the center.

🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8HBwEhVDiF

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 14, 2020

Fans immediately made comparisons with The black parade mythology and in particular the patient in the video “Welcome to the black parade”. The song marked the last one the band played at their reunion show in December, so take it whatever you want.

Do you all see that too or am I the only one …? https://t.co/MtBJRsw61E pic.twitter.com/ZoQBJ0oNMK

– ☠MCR please stop☠ (@kendalcosplay) January 14, 2020

With the vampire emoji present, the fans also highlighted their first album, I brought you my balls, you brought me your love. Other fans pointed out that other images in the post also refer to the album.

They seem to revive the idea of ​​a vampire from the start

– Nathan_Lay_04 (@ NathanLay13) January 14, 2020

Weird theory but doesn’t it have the same shape? @GWayFUN @GerardWayST @ChemicalFancast pic.twitter.com/DJMR4NYtJj

– Emomium (@emomium_) January 14, 2020

Some fans have theorized that the image combines all eras into one.

As we look at the sharp edge of this little part above … “We hang out with corpses” and it really looks like one of those scary hospitals you can find on old horror movies. So we have a skull first and now a vampire, which could probably represent gee ..

– helenalovespanic! (@ helenalovespan1) January 14, 2020

THE PATIENT? IS A VAMPIRE NOW?

– sar | new @ | pinned (@fuelthisflame) January 14, 2020

Others hope it means that a new album is near, reverting to angel theory for a potential new era.

Could this be a new concept for a new album

This cryptic thing hurts my head

– becky louise (@rebecca_kreiner) January 14, 2020

is it just me or does it look like an angel under the sheet?

as if it were sitting, but their head hangs in the middle and the side bumps are their wings? https: //t.co/xZTWOB74Ur

– becca 💛💛 ✺ Ψ || – // ☬ ғ̶ᴘ̶ᴇ̶ 🕯🖐☀️💧 (@truce_top) January 14, 2020

Others have linked to the skull figure the group shared earlier this month.

“What is the connection?” Posted on Reddit u / 3raz3t. “Could it be someone that this reaper killed?” What is it with vampire emoji? “

What do you think the new image means? Ring in the comments below.

My Chemical Romance has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats since they announced their return to Halloween. With the record reunion show in December, the world is eager to see more tour dates and all that confirms the new music. Now, one of the group’s latest Instagram articles has sparked even more theories.

On January 3, the group’s account published a mysterious image of a caped person. The figure wears a skull mask with a dagger on his belt. With it was an emoji from the UK flag, which prompted fans to theorize a UK show would be announced soon.

On January 9, the group posted again, this time turning over their pictures. The skull is now used as a legend while a British flag is hidden among an array of symbols.

The 12-second clip quickly cycles through the symbols. He presents a pattern of the same few at the start before turning them all the way around.

Some symbols will seem familiar to those who follow the subtle advice of the group since their return. Although it is not present in this teaser, the return of MCR was marked by four symbols composed in a new logo: Clarity, Courage, Sacrifice and Devotion.

Read more: My Chemical Romance fan celebrates his comeback with 50 drum songs

With the statue of “Cella Magnani” featured in the back poster, Merlin and more, fans have dug deep to compose theories about how it could mean new music.

Things got even more involved when the group added symbols to the mix during their reunion show while covering a merchant trailer parked outside the sanctuary.

A Reddit user has decoded the new symbols for the merch trailer, suggesting that they are taken from tarot cards. The user explains in detail that he thinks Reversed Ace of Swords, Reversed Moon, Upright Tower and Upright Ace of Wands are what is pictured, and you can see their meaning here.

A better look at the new symbols on the merch trailer! pic.twitter.com/Y0XEIgh98w

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) December 20, 2019

Read more: The location of my Chemical Romance angel statue decodes more images back

As you can see, four of the symbols from the merch trailer are now in the teaser below that the group shared.

An identical teaser was released (and almost immediately deleted a day later) with music added.

In addition to the symbols on the merch trailer, several symbols appear to come from some sort of alphabet. Many believe his Theban alphabet, which is used by practicing Wiccans. Those who decoded it think it is an announcement for June.

Y’all @MCRofficial posted a symbol gif which translates to June X M using the alphabet ‘Theban’ and in Roman numerals X M would be 10 1000, MMXX is the Roman translation for this year! 2020! June 2020 !! Yall’s cryptic messages spiraling me tbh 😭 😭 😭

– Holly ~ || JOE & DIANNE SHOW 30.3.20 || ~ (@Pandastarkid) January 9, 2020

MCR having already been announced for Download Melbourne, Download Sydney and Download Japan, some theorize that it could have something to do with Download U.K. This last festival will be presented by Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down from June 12 to 14.

I immediately recognized this as the Theban alphabet, happy to see my Tumblr witch days paid for (also it says June 10 which is technically the first day of downloading) https://t.co/f5AJcVYCtp

– old baby radicle-man 🤠 (@borncold_) January 9, 2020

frontman Gerard Way continued to spark theories about magic, with angels and witchcraft being a theme with her outfit back in December. With this in mind, the use of the Theban alphabet in this last teaser makes sense.

The shirt that Way wore to perform, as well as a jacket and undershirt later, bear a seal. The exact meaning of this seal is still open to debate, but fans have continued to theorize.

I found this 🤷 It was in a tweet… I can’t find it now however… pic.twitter.com/DPcYG25U5a

– Brittany Vincent (@ KobraKid22) December 23, 2019

Read more: My Chemical Chemical fans project creates a multi-camera video of the show back

Note: There are too many “houses” for this to be a birth chart. It appears to be a personal seal, which could have endless potential personal meanings to @gerardway. OR, it could just be a logo or symbol that we don’t recognize! Does anyone recognize it? #MCR

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) December 21, 2019

Read more: Frank Iero nodded subtly to family at My Chemical Romance meeting

just realized that it should actually be MYCHLRN btw using the appropriate sigil rules, not MYCHMRN. you don’t repeat the letters and I forgot the L!

– ezanthe 击 (@honeycarnage) December 21, 2019

Although the clarity of all these images and a date in the UK remain to be confirmed, the group will launch a short series of dates in March. They hit Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and you can buy tickets here.

Appointment:

03/20/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (Download Melbourne)

03/21/20 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

03/25/20 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/28/20 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29/20 – Download Festival, JP @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

