My Chemical Romance have kept fans on the edge of their seats since they announced their return to Halloween. With the big reunion show in December, the world is eager to see more tour dates and anything that confirms new music, and the group’s latest Instagram post sparks even more theories.

On January 3, the group’s account published an image of a caped person wearing a skull mask with a dagger on his belt. With it was an emoji from the UK flag, which prompted fans to theorize a UK show would be announced soon.

Now the group has posted again, this time turning over their pictures. The skull is now used as a legend while a British flag is hidden among an array of symbols.

The 12-second clip quickly scrolls through the symbols, presenting a pattern of the same at the start before rotating them.

Some symbols will seem familiar to those who follow the subtle advice of the group since their return. Although it is not present in this teaser, the return of MCR was marked by four symbols composed in a new logo: Clarity, Courage, Sacrifice and Devotion.

With the statue of “Cella Magnani” featured in the back poster, Merlin and more, fans have dug deep to compose theories about how it could mean new music.

Things got even more involved when the group added more symbols to the mix during their reunion show while covering a merchant trailer parked outside the sanctuary.

A better look at the new symbols on the merch trailer! pic.twitter.com/Y0XEIgh98w

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) December 20, 2019

As you can see, four of the symbols from the merch trailer are now in the teaser below that the group shared.

Many believe that the alphabet used is theban, which is used by practicing Wiccans. Those who decoded it think it is an announcement for June.

Y’all @MCRofficial published a gif of symbols which translates to June X M using the alphabet ‘Theban’ and in Roman numerals X M would be 10 1000, MMXX is the Roman translation of this year! 2020! June 2020 !! Yall’s cryptic messages spiraling me tbh 😭 😭 😭

– Holly ~ || JOE & DIANNE SHOW 30.3.20 || ~ (@Pandastarkid) January 9, 2020

MCR having already been announced for Download Melbourne, Download Sydney and Download Japan, some theorize that it could have something to do with Download U.K.The last festival will be presented by Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down from June 12 to 14.

I immediately recognized this as the Theban alphabet, happy to see my Tumblr witch days paid for (also it says June 10 which is technically the first day of download) https://t.co/f5AJcVYCtp

– old baby radicle-man 🤠 (@borncold_) January 9, 2020

Singer Gerard Way sparked theories about magic, angels and witchcraft being a theme with his outfit back in December, so it makes sense to use the Theban alphabet in this latest teaser.

The shirt he wore to perform, as well as a jacket and undershirt later, have a seal. The exact meaning of this seal is still open to debate, but fans have continued to theorize.

I found this 🤷 It was in a tweet… I can’t find it now however… pic.twitter.com/DPcYG25U5a

– Brittany Vincent (@ KobraKid22) December 23, 2019

Note: There are too many “houses” for this to be a birth chart. It appears to be a personal seal, which could have endless potential personal meanings to @gerardway. OR, it could just be a logo or symbol that we don’t recognize! Does anyone recognize it? #MCR

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) December 21, 2019

just realized that it should actually be MYCHLRN btw using the appropriate sigil rules, not MYCHMRN. you don’t repeat the letters and I forgot the L!

– ez 击 (@honeycarnage) December 21, 2019

Although the clarity of all these images and a date in the United Kingdom remain to be confirmed, the group will launch a short series of dates in March in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Check out the upcoming shows below with tickets here.

03/20/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (Download Melbourne)

03/21/20 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

03/25/20 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/28/20 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29/20 – Download Festival, JP @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall