My short trip increased dramatically and my old car is not going to cut it! What car should I buy?

Loading...

What car should you buy? Jalopnik experts answer your questions about buying cars.

Erik has an old Land Cruiser that he loves, but now that his trip left the city at a more significant distance, the classic Toyota will not be an ideal daily driver. You are looking for something with four doors, three pedals and a reasonable price. What car should I buy?

(Welcome back to What car should you buy? Where we give real people real advice on buying cars.)

Here is the scenario:

My trip only went from 3 miles of suburban side streets to 20 miles of road. My old Land Cruiser is fantastic on rocks and at 50 mph, but I protest to drive fast by being loud (er) and getting (worse) mileage. I hope to get a reasonably fun trip.

Here is the wish list:

Manual transmission

4 doors

Good for an energetic impulse while reasonably appearing "adult"

It adapts to the car seats without putting the knees on the dashboard: the car seats are huge and I am tall.

Reliable: I like the idea of ​​tearing, but not in the car I use every day.

I really don't want an automatic car or an SUV / CUV. In terms of budget, I can spend up to $ 15,000

Fast facts:

Budget: up to $ 15,000

Daily Driver: yes

Location: Littleton, CO

Wants: Manual, four doors, reliable

Does not want: An automatic or SUV

Expert 1: Tom McParland – Switching really kicked, I



Erik, it seems that a recurring theme in these WCSYB publications revolves around getting a car that you can live with every day and that you can trust, but at the same time have a little fun. Now, the strategy for that type of vehicle can vary at different prices and, in this case, you are probably looking for something with higher miles, so we want to start with a decent basis for durability.

My choice would be the Honda Accord Sport. It is not the most exciting car from a style perspective, but what it lacks in pizzaz makes up for it in usability. Under the hood is the tried and true 2.4-liter VTEC that generates about 190 horsepower. It is not a rocket, but it is certainly fast enough and the real joy is rowing through the gears in the six-speed manual. While the Civic Si offers a similar four-door formula, a little more power and a manual transmission, the Accord will give you a larger back seat for children and is less likely to be abused or have questionable modifications.

Finding a good Accord Sport will require a bit of searching on the net, but here is one in Nebraska with reasonable miles within your budget.

Expert 2: David Tracy – I feel weird going with the obvious choice

Erik, it seems that you are in the same scenario where many young adults are: they have a daily trip, they have children and they have the desire to avoid looking like children in a car with a large wing or a crazy paint job.

There is a car built specifically for this group of people: the Volkswagen GTI. It is a practical hatchback that can adapt to car seats, has a small reinforced engine and a curb weight and frontal area low enough to offer a decent fuel economy for your trip, and it looks more "adult" than Almost any hot hatchback. there. (And really, a hot hatch is what you need, since the car class offers an excellent combination of practicality, economy and Fahrvergnügen).

I'm not sure it's reliable, and I don't think it's cheap to fix it once it's damaged. Also, this is a somewhat obvious answer, so maybe the move is to get this 1950 Buick for $ 4,000.

Hell, that Buick suggestion was meant to be a joke, but the more I see it, maybe that is really the movement. Two bench seats, a solid body, an eight-cylinder in-line engine. Curse.

Expert 3: Jason Torchinsky – You didn't ask us to get rational ideas, right?

Erik, look, you could have gone anywhere on the Internet to find suggestions for reasonable and practical cars that fit your needs, and perhaps some of them would have even supported your desire for a manual. But you came to us. And that is why I think it is my responsibility to give you at least some options that you may not be considering, such as this attractive BMW E30 Euro-spec with four doors and a stick, as I wanted, or maybe, if you feel really crazy, this Citröen C4G 1930.

Yes, now we are talking! Hell, you could get both and still be in your budget!

First, let's see that BMW. It is in a remarkably good way, and the price, $ 3,000, seems strangely cheap. What is the problem?

Well, the trap does not seem to be in the car itself, which is said to work well, but because it is a car in the German market, there are some obstacles to registering. Still, he's over 25 years old, so I'm sure it's solvable, maybe just with a little more trouble.

Still, once you solve it, look at the fantastic car you will have! Alpine white, interior and perfect looking body, a really excellent car to drive and drive with a great tracking and support system! What's not to like?

The old Citroën, I admit, is a much bigger question, but technically it meets the criteria of a spacious, manual, four-door car that is not a crossover or SUV. When it comes to reliability, well, it needs work, but once it's resolved, you'll never have to worry about the ECU going wrong.

With $ 7,500 and all the work required, I'm not exactly hopeful that you choose this one, but, damn, your life would take an interesting turn if you did, right?

Do you want us to help you find a car? Send your story on our form.

. (tagsToTranslate) What car should you buy? (t) WCSYB (t) Car purchase (t) Jalopnik