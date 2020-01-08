My search for a not stupid planner that I actually want to use

Loading...

Well, it’s eight days into the new year and I’ve already made one of my resolutions: to use a paper planner. It’s not for lack of initiative either. I just can’t find one that meets my two requirements, 1) not too expensive and 2) not ugly.

I loved using a schedule in college, mostly because I didn’t have a smartphone and my laptop could only be charged for an hour and a half. I usually opted for a spiral bound paper option from Target that was always affordable and a little bit cuter than I would have liked. They broke from their spiral bindings after only a few months.

Some of my colleagues went the same way, but many more chose Erin Condren LifePlanners ™, which are available for $ 55 and contain a lot of serious motivational sayings and customizable envelopes. I hate these planners, which says more about me than the planners, but it doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

Now that I dip my toe back into the world of paper planners, I find that many planners have Condren vibrations. Italics, pastel headings, vaguely encouraging phrases like “She designed a life she loved” … not for me!

If that’s good for you, that’s fine, and please stop listening to me now. But with these things, I feel like someone is screaming at me to end my $ 7 matcha like a girl boss if I really just want to forget my doctor’s appointments and keep an eye on the oatmeal brands that make me nervous.

$ 55 is too expensive even for a planner.

Unfortunately, I encountered even more problems when I went too far into the skillful and professional side of the planning world. A sleek, beautiful Smythson agenda can cost up to $ 440 – an incredibly fun amount – and although paper planners are indeed great, I don’t want a planner with French on the cover page since I don’t speak French and honestly want to stay. (That may seem a bit fussy, but I have to wear this thing all year round!)

Fortunately, I’ve found a couple of options that will meet most of my problematic needs (12-month format, weekly format, affordable, optimized design, not flowery in appearance, but not boring, at least pretty handy), though each one is still before – and has disadvantages. Maybe one of them works for you too – or maybe you’re sold for that $ 55 Erin Condren. Everyone has their own planner.

And no, I haven’t made a final decision. I hope to make one by mid April.

Moleskine notebooks are very good and a bit demanding, so it makes sense that the planners are the same. This planner has my ideal format: on the left a week with space for every day and on the right a note page. It also has a side pocket for postcards or receipts.

I recommend a hardcover version for durability. (A hardcover version is also heavier, which means it will lie flat at the beginning of the year if you have only used a few pages.) For fun, I would go for a bright scarlet red.

Price: $ 17.95 at Moleskine



This planner from Ban.do, a generally happy brand, is bright but not garish, with an appealing rainbow pattern. It is spiral bound so it lies flat on your desk. The inner fonts are fun but not condescending. And the stickers are the two things all stickers should be: healthy and optional.

Yes, there are some “funny” “quotes”, but I let it slide because the cover is so pretty. Can I get it in a carpet version?

Price: $ 20.99 at Ban.do



This Paper Source option is remarkably convenient. It contains both calendar and week pages (the week pages even have lines!) As well as lists of holidays, anniversary gifts and birthstones for some reason. The “2020” on the cover is a bit too big for me, but that’s no reason not to buy a planner. It’s just something I have to say.

The sides are also “silver gold plated”, which sounds extremely cool. If you’re giving this away in mid-January for any reason (messy!), You can also add a nice sequin gift bag to your recipient.

Price: $ 20.21 (lol) at Paper Source



Image: Large weekly planner

To be honest, that’s probably not the right thing for me. It doesn’t offer enough structure. But if you’re a real planner minimalist – that is, you want a list of days of the week and plenty of space to write – then this is the (data-free) planner for you.

“Big” is not your thing? The planner is also available in small and medium sizes. “Weekly” isn’t your thing? There is also a monthly version.

Price: $ 12.76 at Mochi Things



Muji has long been my favorite place to buy an inexpensive, minimalist notebook. Your choice of planner is similarly tempting. The A5 measures 8.3 x 5.8 inches, comes with weekly and monthly pages and is timeless – perfect for control freaks and occasional planner users.

However, this may not be the best option for people with messy work bags as they are quite thin. If you choose this, it’s best to keep it on your desk.

It is also not available on the Muji website, so either visit an IRL store or pick it up from Amazon.

Price: $ 9.99 at Amazon

