My roommate and I pay $ 5,000 for a 2-bedroom apartment in Manhattan

At the Sweet Digs of Refinery29 we take a look at the sometimes small, sometimes spacious houses of millennial women.

What if you could live in your dream apartment? In the city of your dreams? And with your best friend as your roommate? What if that apartment was decorated by a professional and the building had a doorman, a gym, two decks and a 360 view of Manhattan?

Serena Kerrigan knows that her rent is high. But her current living situation is perhaps worth it. With enough wall space for confident mirrors and its own bathroom, this is the apartment of a young adult in the elevator. Her building has all the amenities, she is in an enviable neighborhood and she lives with the best roommate you could ever ask for.

A space that is not used in the apartment? The kitchen: “I’ve been really active trying to microwave more, not ordering, but at least I like microwave,” says Kerrigan. She adds, “I’m not ashamed to say I’m not cooking, okay?” In addition to her fridge, it is completely filled with protein shakes and sparkling water, thank you very much.

