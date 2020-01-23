Often misunderstood and unrecognized, financial exploitation was not the most talked about form of abuse, but as Marisa Bate reports, it forces many women into poverty and despair. Now, finally, the banks and the government take it seriously

“ We met when I was only 19 years old. I was very unsure of my appearance, so when someone came and was willing to call me their girlfriend, I couldn’t believe my luck. What 31-year-old Rosie * didn’t know I knew when she was about to enter an abusive five-year relationship that would leave her with PTSD, requiring reconstructive surgery – and financially devastated.

Throughout her violent and emotional relationship, Rosie’s ex-partner also demanded her PIN codes and cleaned up her bank account by taking out loans and storing cards in her name, and leaving her responsible for finding work. to support them, even when she was pregnant, and then take care of their child.

“You feel bad every time you dare to ask for money; you are constantly in a bad financial state. And what people don’t understand is that if you are abused, you don’t feel confident saying in an interview “employ me, I am employable”. You feel like you have nothing to offer because you’re exhausted, ”says Rosie. “There are so many factors to economic abuse that are just so damaging. You are kept in a state of confusion, fear, low self-esteem, you are isolated. “

When they finally separated, and he was put in prison for his violence, Rosie was left with mountains of debt. “The letters started to arrive. And it was thousands and thousands and thousands of pounds. I called the credit companies and pleaded with them, but they weren’t listening. I moved into a house with no soil, no furniture, no kitchen equipment. I had no money. “

It is common for economic violence to accompany domestic violence and coercive control – even if victims do not realize it is happening at the time. According to a study by the Co-operative Bank and Refuge, 86% of women who have experienced economic abuse have done so at the same time as other types of intimate partner violence. However, despite its prevalence, it was, until very recently, misunderstood and misunderstood. Dr. Nicola Sharp Jeffs, founder of Surviving Economic Abuse, the only UK charity dedicated to the issue, said: “It’s a bit like the response to physical violence 40 years ago where victims did not get of response and felt really helpless. “

Things are changing, albeit slowly. In January 2019, the government included economic violence in the statutory definition of domestic violence in the draft law on domestic violence (which currently still hangs around the Parliament, postponed thanks to the prorogation of the Parliament by the Prime Minister, then in elections). In October, UK Finance, a trade body in the industry, released a voluntary code of conduct that most but not all banks and mortgage companies have signed up to. Stories about how the perpetrators used financial products to control their partners began to be reported in the newspapers and on television and radio.

And in light of this, some things have become surprisingly clear: economic violence is a form of coercive control that forces women into poverty. The culprits control spending, compel borrowing, accumulate debts on behalf of their partner, spend their partner’s savings and destroy their credit history. If abuse is about control, then economic abuse is a particularly effective tension because we exist in a society that operates entirely around money. Abuse, therefore, controls not only the victim, but in every way possible, the victim’s interaction with the rest of the world and the way the rest of the world interacts with them. In particular, financial institutions.

Awareness of economic abuse has helped to understand how financial institutions, such as banks and mortgage companies, have unintentionally helped the culprits through their procedures and protocols. For example, letters were sent to the perpetrators with their victims’ new addresses on; women had to repay loans they were forced to take out; women saw their homes threatened with repossession by mortgage lenders when their partners stole money from joint mortgage accounts or refused to pay their share of the mortgage. In addition, many victims speak of the agony of having to tell their situation repeatedly to several staff members, many of whom shrugged and pointed at the fine print.

Yet the banks are starting to listen. Take NatWest, who recently appointed Kim Chambers to the position of Client Protection Officer, a role dedicated to supporting victims of economic violence in its existing client protection unit. Chambers, an employee and customer of NatWest for 18 years, says tackling the problem has been long overdue. “It goes without saying that this is something that had to be done for a long time. We have always had support channels, but perhaps not with this real understanding of the support required. There is still a lot to do and it will be a constant learning process. “

In partnership with SafeLives, a charity dedicated to ending domestic violence, Chambers and his team have received months of training on how to respond to clients who are victims of economic violence. Staff learn to respond sensitively and appropriately to clients who explain abuse situations or to recognize the signs that vulnerable clients may display. All clients are then referred to Chambers. Chambers speaks to these customers on the phone weekly, or monthly – sometimes even daily – and over the course of several months, recognizing how dangerous each situation can be and that each case is different and requires tailored support.

“Your bank account is the imprint of your life, it tells everyone what you do every day,” says Chambers. “ If I change (on a victim’s account), for example, if there are funds to protect, and I make this decision, then I invite the aggressor to know that something is happening thing and that it can make the situation worse. The training helped me understand the consequences of making these decisions. ”

In other words, banks are beginning to understand how important the stakes are for women trying to ask for help. With the introduction of the video store, Chambers hopes to increase trust between it and the survivors. Chambers also works with parents or shelters to help women who must flee without being able to access bank details or who have had all of their personal belongings, including bank statements and passports, stolen and destroyed. “The person who experiences this knows what they want and what they should do. It’s my job to make it as safe as possible for them. “

For Rosie, it is not only banks and construction companies that can allow the abuser. “He continues to abuse me financially through child care,” she says. Rosie claims that he pays him the absolute minimum with which he can get away with being brought to justice. By approaching, he increases the payment and avoids the fine but leaves it in financial insecurity. “It’s the last invisible chain that attracts me,” she says.

But despite that, Rosie goes ahead. Paying off debt “is a bitter pill to swallow. You are a victim. You are dealing with so many different things. But I have to tell myself that this debt will not go away.” She recently started her own business and is trying to raise awareness other survivors. “When you suffer from abuse, from any kind of abuse, it doesn’t always go away, it gets easier to manage. You find positive ways to manage it and go your own way, but it doesn’t never disappears. “

* The name has been changed

Is anyone you know a victim of economic abuse?

SafeLives and NatWest identify five ways to identify if a loved one is at risk of economic abuse.

1. Restricted expenses and access to finance: for example, if a friend unexpectedly and frequently uses money as a reason for canceling plans. Or a loved one borrows money when he is out of character and they don’t know why.



2. Joint finance issues: you may become aware of “conflicts” between a friend and their partner over money, earnings or savings. Or a partner who takes full charge of their common finances.



3.Unusual buying behaviors: it could be a friend obsessively asking for receipts for each purchase and becoming anxious when not possible. Or someone is hiding purchases from their partner or asking for permission before buying anything.



4. A change in working habits or attitudes: has a close friend who quit his job unexpectedly with no real explanation. Or someone expresses the desire to work but his partner does not support him to do it?



5. Become more and more isolated: unusual and frequent apologies for avoiding socialization or a sudden decision to leave the immediate family may be signs of control by a partner, especially if that person does not have access to their own finances.

* If you want to learn more about the signs and impact of economic abuse, visit Survivingeconomicabuse.org



* If you or someone you know is subjected to domestic violence, contact the national helpline against domestic violence, managed by Refuge on the free number 0808 2000 247. The lines are open 24/7. 7.