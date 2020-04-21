My parents' generation 'really f--ked us'

Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, says her parents’ generation “f - - ked us.”

Maya Hawke in NylonLuc Coiffait

The 21-year-outdated admits Thurman warned her about the risks in Hollywood, “This market is so much harder on women, my mom experienced reservations,” Hawke explained to Nylon’s April electronic problem. “The emphasis that the small business places on your visual appeal … on your age.” She inspired her to “follow your gut and … do not get trapped in the starlet twister.”

Having said that, she feels Hollywood “just employed to be much more glamorous,” and, citing declining big-studio photo budgets, proceeds: “It’s not so glamorous anymore. There’s pretty much no this kind of thing as a film star any longer. There can be an look of one particular for a second. Now there’s a bajillion actors with a following. It is a good deal much more everyman.”

And afterwards, Hawke admits, “We’re just so irritated at our parents’ era. They had it so simple. They were all just high and driving all around in interesting, gasoline-guzzling automobiles. Destroying our surroundings … and acquiring no wars, and no plagues and no pandemics.

“We’re in our 20s, we’re intended to be acquiring enjoyable, and accomplishing prescription drugs and partying. But alternatively … We’re heading to SoulCycle and attempting to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it is just truly irritating. They genuinely f–ked us.”