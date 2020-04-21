My new Android smartphone can do something that an iPhone cannot

My smartphone in the daily controller is an iPhone. It’s now been, oh, almost a decade. The iPhone fits in quite well with my workflow, but there are times when I feel I would be happier with an Android.

So, I usually have a pending Android secondary phone. And my latest Android phone is the Blackview BV9800 Pro.

Regular readers will know that I’m a big fan of rugged Android smartphones, and that Blackview does a seriously robust job. I used the Blackview BV9000 Pro for some time and really liked it. It was the perfect combination of performance and robustness.

The BV9800 Pro brings everything that was good with the BV9000 Pro and adds some improvements and new features.

The BV9800 Pro’s power station is an active 80 x 60 pixel FLIR lepton thermal camera assisted by a 5MP wide camera. The thermal camera does what it expects from a FLIR, and when done well, it is very useful for a multitude of diagnostic and repair features. For years now I have been using thermal cameras for simple things like detecting power surges, car brakes and radiators that are not working well, and more complex things like finding working electrical components.

Yes, I know you can add FLIR capability to other phones with an extra camera, but in my experience this is cludgy and I never had the camera with me when I needed it.

Next to the FLIR camera is a 48-megapixel Sony camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The cameras are great, but don’t enjoy all the AI ​​processing that is done in iPhone photos. I was particularly impressed by the low light feature on the camera.

The front of the device is a 6.3-inch FHD + 1080 x 2340 pixel water wallpaper with 375 pixels per inch.

Powering the BV9800 Pro is a Helio P70 octave processor with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. While I wish I could use the faster Helio P90 silicon, I can’t say that at any point I thought the BV9800 Pro was slow and slow.

On the security front, the BV9800 Pro can be unlocked by fingerprint or face recognition, and both methods are super fast, with Blackview claiming an unlock time of 0.1 seconds.

And the phone runs on Android 9 Pie.

The BV9800 Pro comes with a 6580 mAh monster battery, which is more than enough for a day’s use, and the phone supports both wiring (using a USB-C port) and wireless charging (wireless charger). included).

From a robustness perspective, the Blackview BV9800 Pro is tested with IP68 and IP69K and MIL-STD-810G, which means it is fully dust resistant, waterproof at 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and drop-proof at 1.5 meters.

There are plenty of other features too. An FM radio (provided you have the headphones, which are also needed as an antenna) and an infrared remote control feature, so you can download an app and take control of your TV without having to find the remote.

The Blackview BV9800 Pro will set you back around $ 470 to $ 520, so you get a phone that doesn’t come into close contact with Mother Nature, but has features and built-in thermal camera. that the technical idea will become over and over again.

