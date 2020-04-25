My Name is Sarah PLAZA Free Download

My name is Sarah PLAZA PC Game 2020

● When you wake up, you are in a place you did not know, in the middle of the forest! You don’t know how you got here. You are scared! You have to hurry! Before dark, you should find something to eat, drink water and a place to stay! You need exploration to get out of here by finding your way.

Then produce something to defend yourself! Maybe one day you will be able to unlock this secret!

● Are you ready for a mysterious trip with Sarah? It is a little difficult to survive in this forest. You have to collect a lot of food, produce tools to defend yourself and build a place or accommodation. A place of accommodation will offer you many possibilities. Remember, you don’t have a card! So try to keep the signs in mind!

If you’re a bit lucky, maybe you can find a card and get rid of it much faster.

Properties:

● Stock! Don’t go exploring without storing food, building a place, and producing something to defend.

● Tip! Take pollen into account.

● Craft! You can diversify production with food and the ingredients you collect.

● Residential! You can camp anywhere as long as you find the right spots.

● Mystery! Pay attention where you find out! Maybe there are maybe some hidden things that you should find there.

● Strategy! When you are on reconnaissance, try to avoid fighting as much as possible.

● Upgrade! By improving the shelter you have built, you can make it more solid.

● Discovery! Sounds or creatures from the forest can guide you.

Technical specifications My Name is Sarah PLAZA

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Plaza

Game file name: My_Name_is_Sarah_PLAZA .iso

Game download size: 7.7 GB

System requirements for My Name is Sarah PLAZA



Before starting My Name is Sarah PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2 Go / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2 Go or equivalent

Storage: 10 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX® compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz / AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3 GB / AMD Radeon R9 290X 4 GB or equivalent

Storage: 10 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX® compatible

My name is Sarah PLAZA Free download



Click the button below to start My Name is Sarah PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.