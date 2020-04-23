My mom finished playing the beloved toyboy after discovering it was a ‘line of boys’

It has been reported that Neymar’s grandmother has lost his lover toyboy after discovering that he wrote a men’s day.

Nadine Goncalves, 52, announced her love for 23-year-old Tiago Ramos on Instagram earlier this month.

Nadine captioned a photo of herself clinging to Tiago in her caption: “Unspeakable, you live it …”

The Paris Saint-Germain star expressed her support for the new couple, declaring: “Have a happy mother. Love you.”

media_cameraThe main couple revealed their relationship just last week.

But reports from Brazil have claimed that Nadine sent Tiago to the bar after discovering that he already had several men before they met.

Tiago is accused of making a chef with Neymar of Mauro before beginning a relationship with Nadine.

It has also been reported that he has a romantic relationship with Brazilian actor and comedian Carlinhos Maia.

O Dia journalist Fabia Oliveira said her family had urged her to stop running.

The computer operator Tiago and his family have returned to Brazil after leaving Nadine’s home.

He posted a video of himself and his mother and brother posting his music on his Instagram page in Wenezde.

Before joining Nadine, he sent a message to Neymar insisting that their route would one day be over.

media_cameraNeymar with his mother ex.

His message from 2017 read: “Neymar you are amazing, I do not know how I can describe the feeling of being a supporter of a team like you.

“I saw you play and it was very encouraging, one day I hope you will read this message with you, be your brother and play with him.

I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a child dreaming where I never give up my motives!

With God, success and satisfaction. ”

Tiago met with a former Barcelona man in January before attending his birthday party a month later.

The Sun Sun posted its first article with permission

Originally listed as Neymar’s 52yo mum whole toyboy lover

.