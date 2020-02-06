“My mental health deteriorated after I was emotionally abused by my best friend.”

We often talk about the positive effects that friends can have on our mental health – but what about the friendships that have a negative impact on our emotional well-being? Bernice Jones, 28, from London, was mentally abused by her best friend – causing severe depression and anxiety

There is so much literature about going out with your romantic partner, but very little about offending friendships. Bernice Jones shares her story of emotional abuse in an attempt to redefine vulnerability and prove that talking about mental health can save lives. “I want to use my experience with mental health problems and toxic relationships with friends to help others recognize the warning signs and escape earlier than I could,” she says. “It’s important to know how to divorce a friend when you need one.”

In time to talk, we are encouraged to talk about mental health, but new figures from Time to Change, the anti-stigma campaign for mental health created by the charity Mind, reveal the impact of the nation’s aversion to our mental wellbeing. In a survey of 4,000 adults in the UK, more than half (51%) admitted that they would rather not tell anyone if they were struggling with their mental health – even if it would help them to talk.

In 2015, British law changed to recognize psychological abuse as domestic violence, but only between intimate partners. As the story of Bernice shows, the need for the government to recognize abusive friendships is crucial because her “friend” has changed her life and mental health – and not for the better.

“The first time I realized that I didn’t feel that” I “was in school, I was in sixth form. I was demotivated, listless and felt nervous – but I put it down to changing a scene. I have definitely not linked the feelings to the people around me.

I started reading Web technology at the University of Lincoln in 2010 and almost immediately experienced severe insomnia and began to feel isolated. The idea of ​​going out on a Friday night was so frightening that I stayed in it. I soon found it almost impossible to leave my accommodation to attend lectures. Every day filled me with fear, and I had no idea why.

I now realize that I experienced fear. This developed into panic attacks and I started noticing physical problems such as hair loss and weight gain.

I was hundreds of miles from my home in London, but my ‘best friend’ from school still had a lot of contact with me. I have known Amy * since I was a child. 90 percent of the time she was pleasant to be with, but 10 percent of the time she put me down – told me I was clumsy and socially incapable – and mocked me at the other girls in our friendship group. It felt like she loved and hated me at the same time.

Amy stayed in London, but repeatedly told me on the phone that my diploma was worthless, my university was terrible and I was unemployed. She made me doubt my relevance to the world and I started to believe all the negative things she said about me.

After I graduated in 2013, I moved back to my parental home in London. For nearly seven months I woke up every day thinking “This life is unbearable.” I really didn’t mind if I had a panic attack because I didn’t want to do the 24 hours again.

A friend I met during college, Olivia, kept in touch and said she believed I was suffering from major depression. She admitted that she was suffering from anxiety, and since there was no mention of mental health right now, we both began to write our thoughts and feelings about Tumblr. She also advised me to buy a notebook and write in red the things that I pulled off and in green what made life good. I call them “ramblings” and I’ve been writing them for years. The green list is always longer, which reminds me that life is worth living.

At the beginning of 2014, Olivia suggested that I take my ‘walk’ to my doctor, and that was the best decision. Instead of just being prescribed antidepressants, I completed seven sessions of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for 15 weeks and I saw a therapist for social anxiety.

I had been a volunteer at Oxfam, but by April I felt ready to work. I have a job in admin. In August 2015, just over a year later, my relationship with Amy was broken. She insulted me and instead of saying nothing, I told her that she was wrong because she had put me down. Yes, we talked and hung around all the time, but deep down I knew real friends wouldn’t communicate like that, and I couldn’t take it anymore. She didn’t talk to me for six months – not even during my birthday – and I think she expected me to reach her, but I didn’t allow myself.

Finally a girl from our school friendship sent me a message asking if I wanted to see her. I answered, “no,” and it wasn’t long before Amy reported abuse. I responded by telling her that I didn’t want anything to do with her, and that was the last time we spoke. She blocked me on all social media and it was a relief.

I am the youngest of four children (one brother and two sisters) and I did not want to be seen as a burden for my busy parents. It was the summer of 2018 when I sat down and told them. By that time I was working in market research and was signed off by my manager, who acknowledged that I was mentally ill. They were shocked (previously had no mental illness in the family) but understanding and supportive. I wish I had said it earlier instead of just trying.

I did not return to work and instead decided to become a freelance writer and live for myself, while I followed six more CBT sessions for bad mood and depression. Today I contact my doctor every two months and I have seen a psychotherapist once a week looking under the superficial problems of anxiety trying to solve them.

I plan to do a Masters in Psychology this summer, with the aim of becoming a therapist and being part of the BAME community of UK mental health doctors. I am still reluctant to approach a romantic relationship because my vulnerability led me to be relegated and I don’t feel ready to be vulnerable again.

It took me years to be able to say Amy’s name out loud. The relationship was incredibly toxic and I couldn’t see it at the time. She gave me an important and also insignificant feeling, and that is so dangerous. Abuse is such a strong word, and yes, I was never physically beaten, but I was equally affected by the emotional abuse. I ask everyone who is dealing with this to talk to a friend, family member or doctor. Don’t put it off; conversations about mental health must continue.

* Name has been changed

If you’ve been troubled by this story or want more information about mental health support, call Mind on 0300 123 3393 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday to Friday. Or visit mind.org.uk