My life was a pandemic: Coronavirus epidemic raises concerns about raising a mentally ill father

With news of the coronavirus intensifying, Phyllis Ritner’s anxiety began to increase.

“Usually with a kind of physical symptoms – maybe a racing heart, a kind of racing thoughts,” Ritner recalled. “At first, you know, I started to feel almost a clog in my chest, which mimicked some of the symptoms of the virus.”

She had felt many of these things before.

“Just scary thoughts, hard winding to fall asleep,” she said.

The panic attacks began in the early 1980s when she was a student at Boston University. She was diagnosed with anxiety – and decades later, post-traumatic stress disorder. With therapy and treatment, they remained largely in control.

But the coronavirus pandemic has caused some of its symptoms to bubble back to the surface, along with some new ones.

"Now I'm starting to get scared of things," Ritner said in one of several audio diaries she recorded for WBUR. "I've never had these fears."

But it was more than the fear of getting sick. In an interview, the 58-year-old stated that she was triggered by all restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Because it reflected my life as a kid,” Ritner said. “My life was full of limitations. In fact, you know, my life was a pandemic. Every day of my life was a pandemic.”

It was an eternal crisis that arose in her father’s mind. And he was the cause of an illness – dominated by fears and rituals – that Ritner said was imposed on the rest of his family.

“And now everyone else is acting like my father. And that has never, ever before happened before my life,” she said, referring to the extreme behaviors that people had to take during the crisis and the overall anxiety of exposure on the virus.

Phyllis Ritter, standing on her porch in Watertown, says the coronavirus pandemic has caused her to become swollen by PTSD and anxiety. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“Dictatorship of delusions”

Her father was afraid of anything that could hurt him and his family – and things that couldn’t. He was a World War II veteran, a Bronze Star recipient. He was affectionate and brilliant, Ritner said. But he developed a severe obsessive disorder and paranoid delusions. Their household became what Ritner called the “dictatorship of delusions.”

Around the age of 10, she became his comforter and mediator, trying to reassure and reassure his father. And today she is again trying to get out of the grip of his mania and compulsion.

“All this handwashing really threw me out of the loop,” Ritner said. “My father was an obsessive hand washer – so many that his hands were red and raw all the time. He was horrified not to shake hands or even handle money.”

From the time she was a little girl, she said he would constantly ask her if she had washed her hands.

“He would ask me so many times a day that I would just go up … and turn on the faucet so he could actually hear the faucet go,” she remembered.

Ritner said the warnings coming out of the pandemic – wash your hands, wear a mask, keep a 6-foot distance – take her back to the 60s and 70s. They elicit the same physical reactions she experienced when she felt isolated as a child, like a pit in her stomach.

She recounted an attempt recently when she learned that a neighbor in her building might hear her cough from her allergies and feared that her neighbor would think she had a coronavirus.

“I was leaving my house, too, and she was talking to a neighbor from the outside. And by chance, she was on the porch where I was. And she immediately jumped down the stairs to be away from me,” she explained. “And I (thought), ‘Oh my God. That’s right, this is what my dad would do if he thought I was close to something that was a dirty thing. “I couldn’t walk on the high power line … I mean, if I had someone over my house who happened to have a cat, (my dad) thought that all cats had cat leukemia. So, I could no longer to have a friend over. “

Ritner’s father feared not to catch AIDS from a waiter at a restaurant or try the same clothes that another man had reached into a department store. The family cannot use certain appliances or hair dryers as it may contain asbestos. There was a time when her mother broke a mercury thermometer in the kitchen. Her father did not allow the family to use half of the house two years later. They went to the grandparents’ house to cook and eat.

For Ritter, the fact that her father couldn’t help being mentally ill does not erase the pain of her childhood and her sinister relationship with the present.

“He thought the air was polluted where I (went) to school,” she said. “So he forced me to wear that scarf that I would wrap around my head. And then I would run – like, sprint to class, to school. And everyone would laugh at me.”

“I was often woken up at 2am to get in the shower and clean up because my dad was agonizing for three hours, whether I was infected or not,” Ritner said. “So these masks … just symbolize my fear. It just feels like more distance, more isolation.”

“I’m not past”

As a child, she said she couldn’t tell anyone what was going on in her home. She tried to talk to her teachers, but couldn’t find the words to explain it.

Now she has the words. She said she has a great psychologist and talking therapy helps a lot. She found treatment to give presentations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She also shared her story at this is My Bold event in Boston a few years ago. There, she told the audience that her PTSD was only a small part of the woman she had become.

“I’m not my parents. I’m not my past and I’m not a mental illness,” Ritner said. “It’s me.”

After a long career as a legal secretary, Ritner found happiness in running his own company that teaches seniors dance. This has been delayed because of social distance.

To cope, she does something called the Emotional Freedom or Tapping Technique; it is a form of acupressure combined with affirmative statements. It uses CDs for targeted image meditation. She finds walking therapeutic, along with connecting with friends over the phone and Zoom. She is taking medication for anxiety.

Through it all, she wondered how her father would handle the spread of COVID-19.

“It was his ultimate fear,” she said. “This would be it – a virus infection. I don’t know how you would have survived this.”

Ritner said he knew he would survive this despite the trauma the pandemic had uncovered.