My Kid Brother enters their own dystopia into their new video clip “Daydream”

Originating from Leesburg, Virginia, indie rock quintet My Kid Brother deliver a soulful, riffy and keyboard-ridden performance in their new song, “Daydream.” The band premieres their dystopian music video exclusively with AltPress.

The band signed with Fearless Records in 2019 and have already seen success with their recent singles “Native Tongue” and “Pastels”. AltPress had the chance to dive deep behind the scenes with singer / guitarist Christian Neonakis on the flowing tune of his band and their retro music video. Watch the full interview and the colorful music video below.

What are you most looking forward to now that you’re officially with a major label?

I think we look forward to making new friends together. We have already fallen in love with the Fearless staff and we look forward to growing with them not only in our friendships but also in our musical careers.

Your video clip for ‘Daydream’ included beautiful and eclectic vintage images. Where did you find inspiration for the story and what was the best thing about recording the video?

The original idea came from the dystopian feel of the lyrics in the song. I think we wanted a hyperbolic visualization of what it felt like to grow up with strong social norms that were forced on us at a young age.

Tell us the story behind the song. What life experiences, if any, have co-shaped the text of “Daydream”?

I think everyone in the band tends to lean heavily on nonconformity. The idea of ​​the song was to capture that idea and let the listener know that everyone is somehow socially outcast, and that idea should empathically bring people together.

How did you stay healthy during this time of self-isolation? Do you have any advice for fellow creatives on being resilient while stuck inside?

Hobbies, video games and reading. Not in a specific order. I think if you feel bored or restless try to do something that will swallow your whole brain. It helps keep me from getting anxious.

Although times are now uncertain and concerts may not be taking place this year, do you have goals for 2020? What can listeners expect when orders at home are relaxed?

Our goal is not to stop creating. We want to produce as much content as possible for our listeners. Right now we are working on creating new music and content while working equally hard to find different ways to make it known to everyone.