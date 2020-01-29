My Hero Academia inventor Kohei Horikoshi honors Kobe Bryant in New Heroes: Rising Illustration

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, honored Kobe Bryant with a new illustration by Deku from the film My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising.

As you can see below, the illustration shows how Deku flies through the air with Mahoro and Katsuma in his arms.

In the background, Bakugo seems to be walking towards the moon or the sun, which is very similar to Todoroki.

Horikoshi wrote the photo titled “I saw it in 4DX in the cinema (My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising). It was very cool how they had more realism (added)! I wanted to eat with Mahoro and Katsuma. “

– 堀 堀 耕 耕 (@horikoshiko) January 28, 2020

Here’s a better look.

While it may not be obvious that the image honors Kobe Bryant, keen-eyed fans quickly took note of the tribute.

The shoes Deku wears are actually the Zoom Kobe 1 by Nike. The Zoom Kobe 1 was Bryant’s first signature shoe with Nike.

My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising was released in Japan on December 20.

It was recently converted to 4D and re-released on January 24th. After the release of 4D, the film returned to the Japanese box office as ninth in the top 10 according to Eiga.

Currently, around $ 14.25 million has been earned on selling 1.21 million tickets.

The film will be released in North America on February 26, 2020.

What do you think of Kohei Horikoshi’s homage to Kobe Bryant?