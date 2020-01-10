Loading...

Funimation today announced the long awaited release date for the upcoming My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release!

As you can see from the headline, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will debut in theaters next month on February 26th. Ticket sales will begin later this month and will offer both subbed and dubbed versions of the film. If you are a fan of anime / manga, I recommend you secure your tickets quickly as they are sold out quite quickly due to the limited edition.

Read the announcement of the official release date of Clifford Chapin, the English voice of Bakugo:

In related news, the upcoming fight title based on the epic show My Hero Academia has recently been released. With the title “My Hero’s One Justice 2”, players can expect to get their hands on the much anticipated sequel fighting game on March 13, 2020. Click here to read the full post with the game’s release date.

My Hero Academia is currently broadcasting its fourth season, which can be seen on platforms such as Funimation and Crunchy Roll. Did you keep up with last season? Excited for the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Funimation