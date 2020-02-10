My Hero Academia Backlash continues as critics now share outraged characters’ birthdays with German and Japanese leaders of World War II

Although My Hero Academia Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has asked for and received an apology for alleged evidence of Japanese war crimes during World War II, outraged readers of My Hero Academia have now directed their anger at some of the characters in the superhero manga sharing birthdays with real, historical fascist figures.

On February 8, Twitter user @ Object501 shared an image showing that Katsuki Bakugo, Endeavor, Shigaraki Tomura and Midoriya “Deku” Izuku’s birthdays were with Adolf Hitler, Japanese Imperial Officer Kenji Doihara, Japanese Navy commander of World War II. Isoroku, shared Yamamoto and the establishment of the controversial Japanese Communist Party was awarded the title “My Fascism Academy”:

– (@ Object501) February 9, 2020

At the time of writing, the tweet above has won over 17,000 retweets and 26,000 likes.

Despite the widespread support for these associations, no special requirements are placed on Horikoshi. So these comparisons seem to be a case of fans trying to find the smallest fuel source for an outrageous amount.

YouTuber Hero Hei believes this new “complaint” against Horikoshi is only one way to bomb the creator of My Hero Academia.

Hero Hei explains: “In South Korea, China and the West, people are outraged by Horikoshi. And these people have now found out that they can bomb Horikoshi on Twitter. “

He added: “And if they get enough people to give him backlash, he could apologize and change the content. If there is something they don’t like on the show, in the anime, in the manga, if there is something they don’t like, they can organize it together now, bomb Horikoshi with hate and try to get him to to change things because he’s done that now. He changed the content and apologized to them. “

What do you think about this new complaint about Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia? Do you agree with Hero Hei that he apologized for this type of bombing?