My goal now is to be a good captain: Fyfe

"The dynamics of being – if I can use the term star player – in a team and a captain is a fairly difficult experience. I constantly try to put myself in the place of other players and realize that They are not all over 10 years old players who have seen what I have seen.

"This is my challenge, it will always be my challenge, how can I bring other people for the trip … my goal now is to be as good a captain as possible."

Fyfe has been under contract with the club until the end of 2023 and has said that his motivation to help the Dockers get a flag is higher than it has ever been.

"The opportunity to win one here is more exciting than winning two or three at another club," said Fyfe.

He said the club's decision to sack CEO Steve Rosich and head coach Ross Lyon with a remaining round only hit him after the final match, and he stayed in touch with Lyon who helped him reach great heights as a player.

He said he expected Lyon to stay involved in the game in some way and hoped people would see the side of him that he saw in his eight years at bar.

"I hope we see it in the media from a different perspective because it has so much to offer the game," said Fyfe.

The departure from Lyon with a season remaining on his contract led Longmuir to be appointed head coach. Fyfe said he was focusing on the same page as the rookie coach.

"He has a new language and a new style and it’s exciting but at the same time we have to win soccer games next year," he said.

Fyfe wouldn't be determined how far the Dockers could go in 2020, but nine to 14 wins for the season would be a good result.

The club won nine games in 2019, its best result since 2015, and has been in the reconstruction phase for several seasons.

Fyfe traveled to South America during the off-season and is recovering from his fourth shoulder operation, the 28-year-old revealing that he has had 17 operations during his decade of career.

The restart of the Dockers also caused them to lose Brad Hill to St Kilda and Aaron Sandilands and Hayden Ballantyne to retirement. They chose three of the top 10 picks in the national draft as well as James Aish of Collingwood and Blake Acres of St Kilda. Veteran midfielder David Mundy broke a leg in December and faces an interrupted preseason.

