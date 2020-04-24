My friend can't arrange a warm-up, let alone have full sex ... and that makes both of us disappointed - The Scottish Sun

DEAR DEIDRE: MY friend cannot regulate foreplay, let alone proper sex. I love him, but this makes us both sad.

He can get an erection but when we start touching each other, it disappears. He is also ashamed about it.

1

My girlfriend can get an erection but when we start touching each other, it disappears

I have tried all kinds to make it go away but nothing works.

He now avoids even sleeping with me because he hopes to fail.

We have successfully had sex twice since we gathered ten months ago and both times centuries ago, after a party of friends when we were quite drunk.

He is 24 and I am 22. I have read that this is all about confidence. Is that true?

DEIDRE SAYS: That is. If he experiences an erection in the morning, everything works as it should and this is a classic performance anxiety. My guess is that he is inexperienced and has some kind of nurture where sex is taboo, not to be discussed openly.

Encouraging him to forget this initial message can help.

Start by talking to him about how sexy he is, then move on to a relaxing massage where he can build up good feelings without the pressure to have full sex.

My e-leaflet, Sex Play Therapy, features exercises that are recommended by sex therapists to build self-confidence.

