My first self-driving car ride with an empty driver's seat was surprisingly not scary

Last year at CES I drove up and down the Las Vegas Strip in an endless stream of self-driving cars. And lo and behold, for each trip a “safety engineer” or “operator” was inches from the steering wheel and the foot hovered over the brake. Security comes first, I understand. But still lame.

This year, the Russian self-driving company Yandex put the safety driver in the passenger seat. The front seat was wide open and we drove 20 minutes through the streets of Sin City. Decidedly not lame.

Yandex, which has been compared to the Russian Google, already operates a robo-taxi service in a small Russian town in which five Yandex cars (currently free) are dropped off in the front passenger seat with a security officer.

Here in Las Vegas, two modified Toyota Priuses had a similar configuration. Almost 100 Yandex vehicles are tested on public roads across Russia and Israel.

Six cameras, four LiDAR light sensors and six other sensors let the car I was in see where it was going. A computer in the trunk helped the car predict what to do, know where it was going, and sense what was around it – like the pedestrian crossing in front of the car. Or when a driver turned us off when we tried to turn left.

Autonomous driving without anyone sitting in the front seat.

Picture: mikayla whitmore / mashable

At some point I felt so comfortable that I started texting my family about the self-driving miracle I was experiencing. Then I switched to an email after a traffic delay meant I was late for my next meeting. Within minutes I had accepted the strange reality that nobody was sitting in the driver’s seat. Admittedly, the safety operator in the passenger seat had access to an emergency brake and continued to focus on the street and only on the street.

After texting her while driving, my mother immediately wrote back: “A little creepy?” But it wasn’t. Sure, as we drove at 45 mph and then approached a red light, part of me freaked out that the car wasn’t going to slow down fast enough. But it did happen.

Waymo, Google’s self-driving spin-off, is now offering completely autonomous trips in the Phoenix region. So far, this is the only place in the USA where you can experience real self-driving cars.

I was admittedly surprised that the Yandex ride went smoothly. Yes, there were some jerky lane changes, sudden braking and slow turns, but it was never scary. I finally did something that felt like I was really driving for the first time.

