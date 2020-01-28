My favorite infotainment platform Uconnect is getting a big update

Composed by the author screenshot: FCA

Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment software is a perennial favorite for auto journalists because it offers a combination of ease of use and fun features. The latest iteration, Uconnect 5, was announced today with some specs and I have mixed feelings. Mostly: Faster processing, Alexa in the car why?

The screenshots sent by the FCA representative together with a press release show that Uconnect 5 remains aesthetically easy to digest. The next time you play with the screen of one of the new infotainment vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia (they’re still out there), Maserati or Ram, you’ll work with it.

Full disclosure: It is not specified when the individual brands should be converted to the new system. But let’s go:

You can check out FCA’s posting if you want to see everything the company has posted on Uconnect 5 so far, but I’ll give you the highlights that I found most interesting:

Uconnect 5 allows you to pair two phones with the car at the same time, which can be convenient for a couple or friends traveling together.

Multiple user profiles store all of your settings related to the screen and the car itself, so you can log in like a computer or web browser and access everything from screen layout to mirror positioning settings automatically.

You can give your Uconnect 5 car voice commands by saying “Hey Chrysler” (or Jeep or whatever) and then just speaking. BMW and Mercedes have this functionality; Nice rubbish if you ask me. I’ve been trying to appreciate voice control since I discovered the button on my Acura 2005, but I haven’t used one that works satisfactorily or responds to “natural speech,” as so many of them advertise.

Both the firmware of the system and the TomTom navigation can be updated via radio, which theoretically helps Uconnect 5 cars to prevent aging a little longer. According to the FCA, the new system will respond to inputs “five times faster” than the current one.

I particularly liked a passage in the press release:

“The UX design team worked hand in hand with the interior, color and material design teams to seamlessly integrate the new technology into each vehicle and to use the three screen styles available – portrait, square and landscape – appropriately. In order to integrate screens into the vehicle, the UX designers have created detailed backgrounds that correspond to the colors and themes of the interior. “

That’s cool. I think all automakers would say they do – match their software UX to the interior design – but it’s nice to see how important it is that this level of detail is recognized.

Here is another passage from the press release. I didn’t like this one:

With Uconnect capability for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily request Alexa to start the car, lock / unlock doors, and more. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself and gives occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just like at home or on a personal device. With the integrated Alexa function, users can request Alexa to play music, podcasts and audio books. Add items to their to do list; Check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Responses and audio streams are transmitted through the vehicle’s audio system so that everyone in the entire vehicle can easily interact with Alexa.

At the risk of pretending to be Luddite – I am not really, I only have luddite tendencies – let the record show that I am firmly on the side of “Alexa in cars can go to hell”.

The Kram-Monolith Amazon already knows too much about me, based on the amount of crap that I have to constantly search for and consume on its website. I really don’t need or want to give this outfit another microscope in my life.

Or, frankly, I want to be bothered by shit like “my to-do list” and “message checking” from my car. All this shit is already on my cell phone, which is already in my pocket. Whereby … Amazon probably always gives my location anyway. We’re all just mulching into a hungry robotic corporate ecosystem, aren’t we?