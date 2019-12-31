My favorite books of the decade on Apple Books

Loading...

On Sunday I published a list of my favorite podcasts of the decade. Podcasts are a big part of my entertainment "diet", but another that has become just as big is reading. In 2019 I read 69 books. In a noisy world, reading has become my favorite activity to calm my brain. For my last post of the decade, I wanted to give you my favorite books of the year. Whether you read on Apple Books, Kindle, Audible or even paperback, I think you will like these books.

The Martian

The Mars has become an annual re-reading for me. It started as a book published by a blog, but then the author wrapped it up as a Kindle book and it started running. A few years ago it was even made into a film.

Six days ago, astronaut Mark Watney became one of the first people to walk on Mars. Now he knows for sure that he is the first to die there. After a dust storm almost kills him and forces his crew to evacuate while he thinks he's dead, Mark notices that he's stranded and completely alone, without even letting the earth know he's alive – and even if he could report his supplies would be gone long before a rescue could arrive. Chances are, however, that he has no time to starve. The damaged device, the ruthless environment or the ancient & # 39; human error & # 39; is more likely to kill him first. But Mark is not yet ready to give up. Based on his ingenuity, his technical skills – and a relentless, persistent refusal to stop – he steadfastly confronts one seemingly insurmountable obstacle after the next. Will his ingenuity be sufficient to overcome the impossible chances against him?

Buy it on Apple Books, Kindle or Audible.

Ready Player One

Ready Player One was released in 2011, but I only read it in 2016. It was one of the first books I read in part of it, and I also listened to it as I mowed the grass. It has also been made into a film, but the book is much better. It is a book that those who grew up playing video games will appreciate.

It is the year 2044 and the real world is an ugly place. Like most people, Wade Watts escapes his grim environment by spending his waking hours in the OASIS, a vast virtual utopia that allows you to be everything you want to be, a place where you can live and play and fall in love with each of 10,000 planets. And like most people, Wade dreams of being the one who discovers the ultimate fate hidden in this virtual world. For somewhere in this gigantic network playground, OASIS maker James Halliday has hidden a series of diabolical puzzles that will bring huge fortune – and remarkable power – to anyone who can unlock them. For years, millions have struggled fruitlessly to win this prize, only knowing that Halliday's riddles are based on the pop culture he loved – that of the late 20th century. And for years millions in this quest have found another means of escape, withdrawing into a happy, obsessive study of the icons of Halliday. Like many of his contemporaries, Wade argues just as comfortably about the finer points of John Hughes' oeuvre, plays Pac-Man or recites Devo texts while calling for the power to control his OASIS installation. And then Wade comes across the first puzzle. Suddenly the whole world is watching, and thousands of competitors are taking part, including some powerful players who are willing to commit a real murder to defeat Wade for this prize. Now the only way for Wade to survive and keep everything he knows is to win. But to do this, he may have to leave his oh so perfect virtual existence and face life – and love – in the real world, he has always been so desperate to escape.

Buy it on Apple Books, Kindle or Audible.

Becoming Steve Jobs: the evolution of a reckless starter into a visionary leader

Steve Jobs's death had more influence on me than I had ever thought. Although the "official" biography left a lot to be desired for Apple fans, in 2016 Apple fans received the book they deserved. Becoming Steve Jobs: The evolution of a reckless starter into a visionary leader seemed to come out of nowhere with his 2015 announcement. Apple even participated in the book from a sense of responsibility toward Steve. In my opinion, this is the best book ever written about Steve Jobs.

Becoming Steve Jobs takes over the existing myth and stereotypes about Steve Jobs and breaks them down. The conventional, one-dimensional view of Jobs is that he was half a genius, half shocking from childhood, a hot-tempered and selfish leader who offended both friends and family. Steve Jobs answers the central question about the life and career of Apple's co-founder and CEO: how did a young man become so reckless and arrogant that he was banned from the company he founded, the most effective visionary manager of our company? time, which ultimately transformed the daily lives of billions of people?

Schlender and Tetzeli use incredible and sometimes exclusive access and tell another story about a real person who struggled with his shortcomings and learned to maximize his strengths over time. Their rich, compelling story is filled with stories that have never been told before by the people who knew Jobs best and who decided to open up to the authors, including his family, former circle directors and top people at Apple, Pixar and Disney. Moreover, Brent Jobs knew personally for 25 years and made use of his many interviews with him, on and off the record, when writing the book. He and Rick humanize the man and explain his behavior instead of just describing it. Along the way, the book offers a rich context about the technological revolution we have all experienced and the ways in which Jobs has changed our world.

Buy it on Apple Books, Kindle or Audible.

11/22/63

11-22-63 was the first Stephen King book I read. The starting point is fascinating. What if you could go back in time to prevent something terrible happening? That is exactly what Jake Epping has the ability to do. He travels back to 1963 to prevent the murder of JFK. It was even turned into a mini series about Hulu.

On November 22, 1963, three shots were fired in Dallas, President Kennedy died and the world changed. What if you could change it back? In this brilliantly designed tour de force, Stephen King – who has more imaginatively and thoroughly absorbed the social, political and popular culture of his generation than any other writer – takes the listeners on an incredible journey into the past and the opportunity to change it.

It starts with Jake Epping, a 35-year-old English teacher in Lisbon Falls, Maine, who earns extra money by giving GED lessons. He asks his students to write about an event that has changed their lives, and an essay blows him away: a horrifying, gripping story about the night more than 50 years ago when Harry Dunning's father came home and his mother, his sister and his murdered brother with a sledgehammer. Reading the essay is a turning point for Jake, his life – like that of Harry, like that of America in 1963 – becoming a dime.

Not much later, his friend Al, who owns the local restaurant, reveals a secret: his storage is a portal to the past, a certain day in 1958. And Al calls on Jake to take over the mission that has become his obsession – for the Murder of Kennedy.

Buy it on Apple Books, Kindle or Audible.

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a startup in Silicon Valley

If you only read one book on this list, I will recommend that you collect Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. It is at the top of my list of favorite books of the decade on Apple Books. When I entered the book, I hadn't read much about it, so I was shocked to find out more about what was happening. The rise and fall of Theranos will fall as one of the greatest corporate fraud of all time.

In 2014, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, was generally seen as the female Steve Jobs: a brilliant drop-out from Stanford whose start-up "unicorn" promised to revolutionize the medical industry with a machine that significantly speeds up blood tests and make it easier. Backed by investors such as Larry Ellison and Tim Draper, Theranos sold shares in a fundraising round that valued the company at more than $ 9 billion, leaving Holmes estimated at $ 4.7 billion. There was only one problem: the technology didn't work. A compelling story about the biggest corporate fraud since Enron, a story about ambition and pride amid the daring promises of Silicon Valley.

When I started, I couldn't put it down and finish it in a weekend. If you have little money at Christmas, check out the podcast version called The Dropout.

Buy it on Apple Books, Kindle or Audible.

Read more about favorite books of the decade on Apple Books

Many of these books have been published this decade. What is on your list of favorite books of the decade on Apple Books? I like to talk about it in the responses. Where do you like to read? Apple Books, Kindle, Audible or paperback?

