My favorite bathrobe for everything is this from Weezie

As someone who always likes to be cozy, I have searched for years for the perfect bathrobe. It must be warm but not choke; absorbent, but not too scratchy; cute, but not something that puts aesthetics above real comfort. I finally found that in the long cloak of the Weezie Women.

This option has every feature that I always knew I wanted in a bathrobe. Made from organic, staple-cotton, it is soft and downy but still feels durable, as if it will last for a long time — after a while, I am happy to say that even after washing it often it is just as soft. It is highly absorbent and does not feel uncomfortable against damp skin, making it the perfect bathrobe to put on after getting out of the shower. And it’s warm enough for cold days, but not so hot that you couldn’t wear it in the summer either.

Perhaps, however, my favorite feature is the fact that the waistband is attached at the back. I am constantly losing ties with my robes, and I have always wondered why they cannot simply be attached instead of hanging unevenly through two loops. This tie never goes anywhere and it makes a huge difference.

It is also worth pointing out that this bathrobe is excellent for small people. As a small person, I have always struggled with finding a long robe that does not graze on the floor, and especially one with sleeves that are not so long and irritating that I cannot do anything with it. The sleeves of this bathrobe have the perfect fit and if you feel like you are rolling them up a little, there is a handy button to keep them safe. The bags are also deep and wide, and they are not so far down that it feels awkward to reach into them.

All that, and this bathrobe is also very cute. It’s simple and classic, sure, but the option of a colorful border is a nice touch (although you can just get it all white if you want). The slim shawl collar is comfortable without having to sit around your neck too much. If you add an extra $ 15, you can also get it monograms.

If a longer coat is not really your thing, don’t worry: Weezie also has exactly the same coat in a short version, with short sleeves and such.

